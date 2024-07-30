CSafe launches reusable Silverpod pallet shipper to help pharma companies reach sustainability targets

× Expand CSafe

CSafe, a provider of active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has announced the launch of a new reusable pallet shipper, the Silverpod MAX RE, with multiple updated features. The new and improved product will help pharmaceutical customers around the world save on disposal costs, meet their sustainability targets and improve logistical transparency during the shipping journey.

CSafe has taken its Silverpod MAX passive pallet shipper, and enhanced it for reuse to create the Silverpod MAX RE. The company says the new shipper is highly durable, made entirely of reusable components. This product directly assists the industry in hitting newly-imposed and increasingly stringent sustainability targets, contributing to a more sustainable shipping industry.

New features also include a built-in TracSafe RLT data logger for tracking the location of the shipment, which integrates with CSafe Connect, CSafe’s integrated digital supply chain ecosystem. This enables customers to receive real-time visibility of their shipments throughout the entire journey. It also monitors payload temperature, external ambient temperature, shock, tilt and GPS location.

The new shipper, which offers over 120 hours of qualified thermal protection according to CSafe, is made from durable exterior panels with extended edge and corner cap protection that can be reused. The shipper is supplied through a rental model where CSafe fully manages the life cycle and return of the product, eliminating disposal costs for the customer.

“Reusability and quality are a major focus for pharmaceutical businesses needing to meet their sustainability targets, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them. With the Silverpod MAX RE, we’ve turned one of our best-loved flagship shippers into a fully sustainable product, while maintaining the high quality and best-in-class technology that CSafe is known for," Patrick Schafer, CSafe CEO.