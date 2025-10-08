CSafe launches reusable thermal cover

CSafe, a provider of end-to-end cold chain shipping solutions for the Life Science industry launches the Silverskin RE, a reusable thermal cover designed to help pharmaceutical companies meet their sustainability goals while ensuring uncompromising product protection.

Built for durability and repeated use, Silverskin RE is constructed from high-quality materials that maintain thermal performance over multiple shipping cycles. Its weatherresistant, cleanable exterior, zip-closure door for one-person operation, and integrated tracking enhance ease of use and efficiency throughout the supply chain. The cover includes unique patent-pending design features, adjustable straps to fit a variety of US and EU pallet heights, along with an air security solution to protect against tampering in transit.

The product is available to mitigate risk for +2ºC to +8ºC and +15ºC to +25ºC temperature ranges, making it suitable for a wide range of shipments. Silverskin RE units can be purchased or supplied via CSafe’s rental model, which includes full lifecycle management, inspection, cleaning, and return logistics after each use.

Patrick Schafer, CSafe CEO, said: “Sustainability is a major focus for pharmaceutical companies around the world and we want to support them in achieving their goals. The Silverskin RE is a great alternative to single-use thermal covers, offering the reliability CSafe is known for with the added benefit of multiple reuses that reduce waste and environmental impact.”

With the addition of Silverskin RE, CSafe further strengthens its portfolio of reusable temperature-controlled shipping solutions designed to ensure life-enhancing therapies safely reach patients worldwide.