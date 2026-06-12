DFE Pharma earns third consecutive EcoVadis Gold Medal

DFE Pharma has earned its third consecutive Gold Medal from EcoVadis, in recognition of its performance in the four themes rated: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Expand DFE Pharma

This distinction places DFE Pharma in the top 5% of companies, reflecting the company’s focused efforts to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles across all levels of the organisation and throughout all its operations and supply chain.

This third Gold Medal recognises a number of recent advances and improvements across DFE Pharma’s sustainability agenda. These include the use of 100% green electricity across all production sites, enabling the company to deliver on its SBTi-approved* target ahead of the 2030 schedule, with a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions. The company has also ensured that all of its excipients are microplastic-free, supported by biodegradability testing and product-specific data. Another step forward has been the launch of EcoLact 2030, a pioneering initiative designed to bring greater transparency and verified sustainability to the company’s lactose portfolio. Through EcoLact 2030, pharmaceutical manufacturers gain access to verified CO₂ data and full value-chain traceability, helping them demonstrate Scope 3 emission reductions without disrupting their operations.

On the social and governance front, DFE Pharma has strengthened its commitments by establishing its own Human Rights Policy, aligned with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and other leading international standards, with measurable indicators to monitor implementation and progress. Recently, the company has also formally committed to the United Nations Global Compact, integrating its Ten Principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption into its strategy, culture and day-to-day operations, while ensuring transparency through annual Communication on Progress reporting and active stakeholder engagement.

“With this recognition, we see both progress and responsibility,” said Dr. Sven Abend, CEO of DFE Pharma. “Our third consecutive Gold Medal reflects the dedication of our teams and partners worldwide and encourages us to keep raising the bar — from supplying the most sustainable lactose and plant-based excipients, to working closely with suppliers on nature-positive sourcing, and building a workplace where people feel safe, valued and able to contribute to success.”

For pharmaceutical manufacturers, this recognition serves as independent confirmation of DFE Pharma’s performance in key sustainability areas and strengthens the company’s position as a partner that can support supplier qualification, responsible sourcing, and supply chain transparency objectives.