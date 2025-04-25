Dipharma awarded bronze medal by EcoVadis for sustainability

Dipharma Francis, a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) and a manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), New Chemical Entities (NCE), and advanced Intermediates for Generic and Contract Manufacturing markets, has announced that it has been awarded a bronze medal for its sustainability achievements by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis has rated Dipharma Francis's performance among the top 35% of all organisations surveyed, placing the Company in the 66th percentile. The assessment is based on 21 indicators across four key areas: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

This recognition reaffirms Dipharma’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and its dedication to integrating responsible practices throughout its operations. Over the past five years, Dipharma Francis has implemented both technical and managerial solutions that led to a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and has achieved 20% reduction in hazardous waste, exceeding its initial target of 15%. Additionally, the company has tripled the share of hazardous waste directed to recycling or recovery rather than disposal.

"This bronze medal is a testament to our continuous efforts to embed sustainability into our business model." said Marc-Olivier Geinoz, chairman and chief executive officer of Dipharma Francis S.r.l. "We strive to reduce our environmental footprint, strengthen our ethical governance, and enhance the well-being and safety of our employees, the community, and the patients who use our APIs. This recognition further confirms our commitment not only to delivering high-quality APIs and tailored services, but also to fostering responsible growth."