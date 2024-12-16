Driving sustainability in healthcare product design and development

MGS, in collaboration with its product design and development firm Technolution, share how they take sustainability into consideration in their product design process using a transformative set of six Eco-Design Principles to help Pharma, Diagnostic and MedTech innovators reduce their environmental footprint.

× Expand MGS

In response to today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, where sustainability is becoming a priority for consumers, medical device manufacturers are at the forefront of balancing cutting-edge, eco-friendly solutions with the need for patient safety.

As the demand for medical treatment surges—fuelled by an ageing population, sedentary lifestyles, and breakthroughs in pharmaceutical technologies—the healthcare sector’s environmental impact continues to escalate. Taking an eco-conscious approach to the design of medical devices gives special consideration to the environmental impacts of a product over its entire lifecycle without sacrificing safety or regulatory compliance. These principles anchor MGS’ forward-thinking approach to product design for its Pharma, Diagnostic, and MedTech customers.

Next-generation eco-design principles driving sustainability:

Minimise material consumption Minimise energy consumption Select low impact resources Optimise product lifetime Extend material lifespan Facilitate disassembly

“We partner with our customers to optimise their product design to minimise the environmental impact of our customers’ lifesaving products while maintaining the required safety, functionality and quality. We will continue to collaborate with our employees, customers and supply chain partners to prioritize sustainability initiatives,” said MGS president & CEO Paul Manley.

By adopting and championing these six game-changing eco-design principles, MGS is not only reducing environmental impact but also "spearheading" the healthcare manufacturing industry's sustainable future.