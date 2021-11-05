Gerresheimer awarded for sustainability strategy

Packaging manufacturer Gerresheimer has been recognised for its corporate sustainability strategy at the Sustainability Heroes Conference.

Organised by the German Society for the Certification of Management Systems) and the DGQ (German Society for Quality), the Sustainability Heroes Conference recognises companies who are working towards green initiatives to combat global warming.

This year a total of 212 applications were submitted across the award’s six categories.

"Since we first announced the awards in 2015, the number and quality of applications has increased massively every year," said Behzad Sadegh, who represented DQS on the jury. "As a member of the judging panel, it was a pleasure to gain an insight into the many outstanding sustainability initiatives that unfortunately the public rarely hear about. From the many applications, I will remember above all the incredible innovation and drive - and that from start-ups, medium-sized companies and large corporations alike."

The applications were also evaluated by independent sustainability experts. In total, the jury was formed between Simone Busch (IHK Düsseldorf), Prof. Dr. Bettina Stoll (Fulda University of Applied Sciences), Franziska Honheiser (IHK Frankfurt), Patrick Bungard (M3TRIX Institute) and Behzad Sadegh (DQS CFS GmbH).

Gerresheimer was awarded in the Sustainability Strategy category for its holistic approach to sustainability, which includes commitments to climate change, a circular economy approach to how the company develops its products, and how it cares for its employees.

"We applied because we are convinced of our sustainability strategy. I am more pleased that we were able to convince the jury with our application. This is a nice confirmation and a strong motivation for the whole Gerresheimer Group," said Katja Schnitzler, group senior director EHS, CSR, OPEX at Gerresheimer.

Explaining its decision to award Gerresheimer, the jury said: "Gerresheimer AG is honoured for the way in which the topic of sustainability is holistically integrated into the corporate strategy and culture. The company promotes the sustainable development of the entire value chain with ambition and commitment. In doing so, the sustainability agenda considers not only the company itself but also the needs of customers, employees, the environment and civil society.”