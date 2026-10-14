Gerresheimer improves its EcoVadis rating

Gerresheimer has been awarded Gold by the sustainability rating provider EcoVadis.

EcoVadis evaluates the management systems of companies worldwide in the categories of environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. More than 175,000 companies are evaluated by EcoVadis each year. In the latest rating, Gerresheimer increased its score from 78 (2025) to 82 out of 100 points. This places Gerresheimer among the top 5% of all companies rated by EcoVadis and within the top 2% in its industry. With this rating result, Gerresheimer underscores its progress in consistently implementing its sustainability targets.

"With the improved EcoVadis rating and our first voluntary report based on the CSRD, we are making our sustainability performance measurable and transparent for our customers," explains Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer. "We remain committed to consistently pursuing our ambitious sustainability targets in the future."

Since 2011, Gerresheimer has relied on EcoVadis to have its sustainability management independently assessed across four different dimensions. In 2022, Gerresheimer achieved Gold status for the first time with a score of 68 out of 100 points and continued to improve its overall rating in the following years. In 2026, the company once again increased its score to 82 out of 100 points, placing Gerresheimer not only among the top 5% of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis but also within the top 2% in the industry.

EcoVadis’ comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment framework is based on internationally recognised standards such as the UN Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the ISO 26000 standard, the CERES Principles, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The EcoVadis rating thus covers a wide range of information on companies performance in the areas of the environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, while taking industry-specific characteristics into account.

Gerresheimer has set ambitious goals to achieve measurable progress in the areas of climate protection, the circular economy, responsible supply chains, and social responsibility. With clear performance indicators, transparent reporting, and independent assessments, Gerresheimer ensures that progress is documented comprehensively and can be compared with international benchmarks.