Gerresheimer receives EcoVadis Gold rating

EcoVadis evaluates the management systems of companies in the categories of environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. More than 130,000 companies worldwide have their sustainability performance assessed by EcoVadis.

In 2024, Gerresheimer was amongst the top 3% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis and among the top 1% in the industry. The rating result rose to 76 out of 100 points (2023: 74 out of 100 points). Gerresheimer says the rating result underlines its progress in implementing its sustainability strategy.

"Our sustainability standards are high, and our goals are ambitious," explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer. "Independent external assessments such as the one from EcoVadis confirm the maturity of our management system, which we use to consistently embed sustainability in our company. EcoVadis Gold is both an award and an incentive for us to continuously improve our sustainability performance."

Gerresheimer among the top 3% in the industry

Since 2011, Gerresheimer has been using EcoVadis to have its sustainability management in the four different dimensions assessed by an independent body. In 2022, Gerresheimer achieved gold status for the first time with 68 out of 100 points. In 2024, the company was once again able to increase its score to 76 out of 100 points. Gerresheimer is thus not only among the top 3% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis, but also among the top 1% in the industry.

Comprehensive evaluation catalog and detailed monitoring

EcoVadis' extensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment catalog is based on internationally recognized standards such as the UN Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the ISO 26000 standard, the CERES principles and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

The EcoVadis rating thus covers a wide range of information on the performance of companies in the areas of the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement, taking into account industry-specific characteristics. As part of its 360° monitoring, EcoVadis also includes a wide range of publicly available information such as news, NGO reports, government publications and court rulings in its assessment.

Transparency and independent external evaluation

Gerresheimer aims to provide transparent, well-founded and comparable information on the targets, measures and results of its sustainability activities in accordance with best practice standards.

Gerresheimer publishes an annual sustainability report and discloses relevant data on the EcoVadis platform and as part of the CDP rating. In addition, MSCI, Sustainalytics and ISS assess the company's sustainability performance. An overview of Gerresheimer's external sustainability ratings can be found here.