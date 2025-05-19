IMA PHARMA to showcase at PHARMINTECH 2025

The pharmaceutical and medtech divisions of IMA Group have introduced the All-In-One supplier, specialised in the design and manufacture of machines and complete lines for the packaging and processing of pharmaceutical and medical products, as well as projects concerning digitalisation, sustainability, and customer service solutions.

Meeting the Divisions at the PHARMINTECH:

IMA Active: advanced capsule filling and beyond

Expand IMA ADAPTA 50

IMA Active will be presenting ADAPTA 50, a capsule filling machine designed for maximum flexibility and precision. This highly versatile solution, available in multiple configurations, is engineered to handle complex product combinations in hard gelatine capsules, as well as the micro-dosing of powders for dry powder inhalers (DPIs). Due to its volumetric dosing system and linear motors for delicate handling, ADAPTA 50 is designed to ensure highly accurate fills without product compression. The compact dosing units, featuring specialised surface treatments, also enable seamless processing of even the most cohesive powders.

In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the IMA Active Competence Center - a hub of excellence where over 50 years of expertise translate into tailored support, training, and consultancy. The Competence Center is dedicated to accelerating R&D, optimising processes, and enabling advanced testing capabilities for the pharmaceutical industry.

IMA Life: aseptic processing and freeze drying solutions

IMA Life offers a product portfolio for the processing of liquids and powders in both aseptic and non-aseptic environments. Its solutions include washers, depyrogenation tunnels, complete filling and closing lines for liquids and powders in vials, bottles, and Ready-To-Use (RTU) containers, freeze dryers with automatic loading/unloading

Expand IMA TILE-X

systems, isolation technologies, vial and carton labellers, as well as auxiliary equipment.

Following its world premiere at Achema 2024 and the recent display at Interphex NY 2025, IMA Life will showcase TILE-X, a revolutionary, fully gloveless solution for the filling and closing of small-batch Ready-To-Use production. Developed to comply with Annex 1 of the GMP guidelines, TILE-X is specifically designed for high-value products such as personalised medicines, Cell & Gene therapies, and ATMPs. This modular concept handles a wide variety of RTU containers - syringes, vials, and cartridges - using electromagnetic motion technology to ensure precise, frictionless operation in a 100% gloveless environment. Both the filling nozzle changeover and the replacement of single-use microbial impactors are fully automated, ensuring maximum sterility and operator safety. TILE-X has just received the Biotech Innovation Award at Interphex NY 2025.

Also on display is HYPER, IMA Life’s next-generation labelling machine. Designed to prioritise performance, precision and flexibility, HYPER stands out as one of the most advanced labelling solutions on today’s market. Implementing brushless technologies, container positioning and label application are unbeatable. Moreover, HYPER handles almost any container type, material, shape and size, plus it applies plastic or paper labels and outserts. A key feature of this modular machine, which can be supplied stand-alone or line-integrated, is its ability to self-adjust working parameters. This leads to increased productivity, which is also supported by the machine’s design enabling easy access and fast size changeovers. HYPER also features serialisation capabilities enabling Track & Trace for single containers, with the possibility of including overprinting devices and vision systems to read and check data.

IMA Safe: high-performance primary and secondary packaging solutions

Expand IMA SAAS

Specialised in both primary and secondary packaging, IMA Safe designs and manufactures blister machines, capsule and tablet counters, sachet and stick pack machines, tube fillers, and cartoners. End-of-line solutions - including robotics, product handling, overwrapping, case packing, and palletising - are provided by the End of Line Hub.

On display at the show is the C1290, the result of years of expertise in tube filling. This complete, fast, and user-friendly solution is engineered to maximise efficiency and productivity in a compact footprint.

Also featured is SAAS, an advanced vertical form-fill-seal (FFS) machine for suppository production. Designed for robustness and long-term reliability, SAAS stands out for its high production speed, low noise level, and full compliance with hygiene and safety standards.

Suppository sealing strip

Experts from the IMA End of Line Hub will also be present to showcase the latest solutions available to complete the packaging line. These include a wide range of options - from wrapping and bundling machines, case packers, palletisers and depalletisers, to advanced integrated systems featuring robotic solutions designed to deliver enhanced flexibility and efficiency.

IMA MED-TECH: medical assembly technologies

IMA MED-TECH, part of IMA AUTOMATION, specialises in innovative medical assembly technologies. Offering turnkey solutions for the assembly of medical devices, including drug delivery injectors, inhalers, in vitro diagnostics, point-of-care solutions, wearables, pharma caps and complete processing and packaging lines for contact lenses and ophthalmic inserters, IMA MED-TECH provides high-precision systems for both standard and custom solutions.

On virtual display at PHARMINTECH 2025, IMA MED-TECH presents X-PEN, a versatile modular platform for the final assembly of pen injectors and autoinjectors. The X-PEN portfolio offers flexible solutions ranging from manual to fully automated systems, meeting the needs of diverse production environments with output speeds from 2 PPM to 160 PPM. Designed for both pre-assembly and final assembly, X-PEN integrates automated quality controls, including force-distance measurements and vision inspection, ensuring optimal precision and product integrity. The platform is ideal for assembling devices used in the treatment of conditions like diabetes, obesity, and multiple sclerosis, among others.

X-PEN

Expand IMA X-PEN

Moreover, X-PEN is tailored for multi-variant manufacturing, allowing for fast changeovers and quick time-to-market. The system’s modular design enables seamless integration into existing production lines, enhancing efficiency and scalability. Fully compliant with stringent industry standards, X-PEN ensures a fast return on investment and supports the ongoing demand for high-quality, high-precision assembly in the medtech sector.

Visitors will have the opportunity to book a private meeting with our expert and join the IMA MED-TECH team for a virtual demo at Booth B46-C45 - Hall 2, discovering how X-PEN can revolutionise their injectable device production.

DIGITAL INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY at the heart of IMA Group

At PHARMINTECH, IMA Group will present its most advanced digital and artificial intelligence solutions, part of IMA Digital, and all the innovations developed under the IMA Sustainability Program. From smart manufacturing technologies and AI-based systems to energy-efficient machinery and sustainable packaging, the booth will offer a comprehensive look at how the Group is combining digital transformation with environmental responsibility. These solutions not only help optimise production and reduce downtime, but also support companies in lowering their environmental impact, improving regulatory compliance, and enhancing their market positioning through responsible innovation.

IMA Pharma is composed of highly expert divisions able to offer tailor-made solutions for the most sophisticated requests of the pharmaceutical market: IMA Active (Solid Dose Solutions), IMA Life (Aseptic Processing & Freeze Drying Solutions), IMA Safe (Packaging Solutions) and IMA End of Line Hub (End of Line Solutions). IMA AUTOMATION will be present at the trade fair together with its dedicated business unit IMA MED-TECH.