LogiPharma embeds sustainability across the event

LogiPharma, is embedding environmentally responsible practices across every part of the event, from its agenda to operations.

Key highlights include:

One key aspect is LogiPharma’s collaboration with One Tree Planted. Through this partnership, LogiPharma will offset the carbon emissions from groups of five or more primary delegates by investing in climate projects based on the emissions caused by air travel to the event.

Central to the sustainability theme is the Sustainability Zone, a dedicated stage that will focus on actionable solutions. The agenda also features a series of keynotes and panel discussions addressing real-world sustainability challenges.

Top sustainability-focused speakers will take centre stage during the event, including Joydeep Ganguly, SVP global operations & chief sustainability officer at Gilead Sciences; Maggie Short, global procurement lead sustainability at Smith & Nephew; Walter Soriano, head of global logistics sustainability & market intelligence at Pfizer; and Gema Gonzalez, director global supply chain & logistics at Eli Lilly.

Beyond the agenda, the event is actively minimising its environmental impact through a series of operational changes. Plastic bottles will be eliminated entirely, and paper usage will be significantly reduced. All agendas will be digital, available through the event app, and printed materials such as seat drops will be removed. Menus will no longer feature beef, reflecting the event’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint through sustainable food options. Public transport routes will be promoted to encourage attendees to travel sustainably, and the event will use recyclable, reusable, and digital signage across the venue.

One of the most tangible elements of LogiPharma 2025 will be the public pledge to sustainability. At the close of the first day, attendees will be invited to make a collective commitment to implement sustainability initiatives within their own organisations.

“In a time when businesses are under increasing pressure to meet higher environmental standards, LogiPharma 2025 is showing that sustainability isn’t just a buzzword,” said Edwin Benard, head of healthcare industry Vertical EU, Yusen Logistics. “By embedding sustainability into every part of the event - from keynote sessions to operational choices - LogiPharma is making a clear statement: the pharma supply chain sector is ready to lead the way in tackling the challenges of climate change.”