Lonza Capsugel strengthens global renewable energy strategy

Lonza Capsugel has strengthened its renewable energy strategy by integrating locally generated wind power into operations at its Bornem site in Belgium, which manufactures gelatin hard empty capsules (HECs).

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Delivered through a long‑term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Belgian renewable energy cooperative Beauvent, the project reinforces Lonza Capsugel’s commitment to global sustainable, resilient and future‑ready manufacturing for the European pharmaceutical market.

The agreement directly connects a nearby wind turbine to the Bornem site, enabling Lonza Capsugel to source local renewable electricity while enhancing long‑term energy stability. The wind turbine is projected to generate approximately 14% of the site’s total electricity needs. When combined with electricity generated from existing onsite solar panels, approximately 25% of the site’s power is now produced locally from renewable sources. The remaining 75% of the site’s electricity needs is sourced from an existing virtual PPA, meaning the Bornem facility is now operating with 100% renewable electricity.

For pharmaceutical manufacturers, utilising locally generated renewable energy addresses several critical industry challenges. As companies face rising expectations to demonstrate meaningful progress on sustainability and environmental footprint reduction, energy‑intensive manufacturing inputs are increasingly central to their own Scope 3 emissions reduction strategies. By embedding renewable electricity directly into the production of HECs, Lonza Capsugel is supporting customers in reducing indirect emissions while strengthening supply continuity through regionally anchored manufacturing.

Peter Groenewege, head of Lonza Capsugel’s Bornem site, said: “This project shows how local partnerships can deliver meaningful progress towards global sustainability goals. By connecting nearby wind power to our operations, we are strengthening manufacturing resilience while advancing our long‑term decarbonisation objectives. Our customers are increasingly focused on measurable sustainability action across the supply chain. Initiatives like this combine renewable energy generation with operational stability and long‑term cost predictability, enabling our customers to advance their own sustainability commitments with confidence.”

This local project also supports Lonza Capsugel’s broader global sustainability and decarbonisation roadmap, which places a significant focus on local energy supply and resilience. Both Lonza Capsugel sites in Europe – in Bornem (BE) and Colmar (FR) – run on 100% renewable electricity, reinforcing the company’s goal to produce capsule solutions that make a positive difference for our customers and the planet.

Through its integrated global manufacturing network, responsible sourcing program, and advanced quality and regulatory expertise, Lonza Capsugel helps protect pharma customers from supply chain disruption. This resilience is further reinforced by investments in sustainability and a continued focus on consistent service, including:

A diverse base of high-quality suppliers that minimises risk and ensures consistent quality standards

The world’s largest and geographically diverse HEC network to insulate our customers from the impacts of geopolitical shifts and supply chain disruptions

Robust global sourcing models, supported by diversified suppliers and established risk management processes

As one of the largest manufacturers in the market, Lonza Capsugel is committed to contributing to reliable, secure access to medicines, and to embedding sustainability across the supply chain.