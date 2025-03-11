Lonza CHI establishes Center of Applied Sustainability

Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) has announced it has established a Center of Applied Sustainability.

Comprised of a dedicated team of experts, the Center will drive forward Lonza CHI’s sustainability strategy by implementing solutions to reduce its footprint in line with Lonza’s near-term science-based emissions reduction targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). It will also contribute to reducing Lonza CHI’s environmental impact through energy efficiency, waste reduction and resource optimisation initiatives.

The Center will also provide end-to-end support for customers seeking to reduce their emissions, from upstream supply chain emissions to downstream low environmental impact products. By partnering and co-innovating with customers, it will offer comprehensive assistance to help address emissions, adopt sustainable practices, and contribute to a greener future.

As a core service, the Center will conduct carbon footprint assessments for CHI products to support customers in assessing their own emissions and identify further reduction opportunities. The Center will also drive innovation, aiming to achieve the lowest possible environmental impacts for CHI product portfolio.

Christine Lebeault, head of applied sustainability, Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients, said: “As environmental concerns in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries continue to grow, developers and manufacturers face increased pressure to reduce environmental impact, particularly in final dosage forms. We believe that sustainability and innovation go hand in hand, strengthening competitive advantage and contributing to a more sustainable future. With our newly established Center of Applied Sustainability, we will integrate sustainability into the early stages of product development and co-innovate with our customers to help them meet their environmental goals through responsible sourcing, manufacturing and innovation.”