Nemera awarded EcoVadis gold medal

Having been awarded the silver medal since 2020, Nemera has reached a significant milestone in 2024 by obtaining the EcoVadis gold medal, with a score of 79/100, an improvement of 12 points compared to the previous year.

This distinction places Nemera among the top 1% of companies in its industry for social and environmental responsibility.

This result is the fruit of a collective commitment and concrete actions taken on several fronts:

Environment : with a score of 90/100, this pillar achieved the highest rating. Improvements in waste management, energy audits, and the implementation of ISO 14 001 & 50 001 management systems significantly contributed to this performance. This also recognised Nemera’s 100% renewable electricity sourcing in Europe.

: with a score of 90/100, this pillar achieved the highest rating. Improvements in waste management, energy audits, and the implementation of ISO 14 001 & 50 001 management systems significantly contributed to this performance. This also recognised Nemera’s 100% renewable electricity sourcing in Europe. Health and safety : Nemera updated "Product Safety and Patient Health" policy ensures high standards across all sites. Nemera Szczeczin obtained ISO 45001 certification, the global benchmark for occupational health and safety.

: Nemera updated "Product Safety and Patient Health" policy ensures high standards across all sites. Nemera Szczeczin obtained ISO 45001 certification, the global benchmark for occupational health and safety. Responsible purchasing : the integration of social and environmental clauses in all supplier contracts, combined with enhanced audits and training, contributes to a more sustainable supply chain. The ISCC+ certification of Nemera La Verpillière will support the implementation of biobased resins with an end-to-end traceability.

: the integration of social and environmental clauses in all supplier contracts, combined with enhanced audits and training, contributes to a more sustainable supply chain. The ISCC+ certification of Nemera La Verpillière will support the implementation of biobased resins with an end-to-end traceability. Ethics: a significant improvement of 20 points illustrates the group’s continuous efforts to secure data integrity, prevent anti-competitive practices, and strengthen ethical behaviours across our organisation.

These achievements are detailed in a new ESG report compliant with international GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) standards providing an increased transparency on our objectives and results. They will support Nemera’s continuous efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and improve social and sustainability practices.

Marc Hämel, CEO of Nemera, said: "The EcoVadis gold medal reflects our commitment to our employees, customers, partners, and the society in which we operate. This success is the result of remarkable collective work that demonstrates our ability to innovate and progress together for a sustainable future. Congratulations to all the teams for this achievement!"