Nexus Packaging achieves EcoVadis Committed Badge accreditation

Nexus Packaging has been awarded the EcoVadis Committed Badge, marking an important milestone in the company’s ongoing sustainability journey.

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This accreditation recognises Nexus Packaging’s commitment to responsible manufacturing practices, sustainability and continuous improvement across all areas of its operations. As a specialist extrusion blow moulding manufacturer, the business acknowledges the importance of maintaining strong environmental, ethical, and social governance standards throughout the organisation.

Quality manager, Jim Jack explains: “At Nexus Packaging, we continually challenge ourselves to improve and to build a more sustainable business for the future. Achieving the EcoVadis Committed Badge required us to critically assess and strengthen our policies, right through to sustaining the correct practices across the organisation.

This recognition provides our customers with the assurance that they are partnering with a socially aware and responsible manufacturer. As a relatively young manufacturing facility, we view this achievement as an important first step in our wider ambition to make a meaningful positive impact, both environmentally and through the strong sustainable practices we continue to embed throughout the business.”