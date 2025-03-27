Pharma Tech Industries earns highest-possible climate grade

Pharma Tech Industries, a global provider of contract manufacturing and packaging solutions for pharmaceutical, OTC, and nutritional and products, has received highest-possible marks in its recent Carbon Disclosure Project evaluation.

× Expand Pharma Tech

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) is a globally recognised nonprofit that assists organisations in measuring and managing their environmental impact. For Pharma Tech Industries, excelling throughout the evaluation process for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) meant accruing nearly all “B’s” – currently the CDP’s highest bestowed grade. In fact, of the 13 sub-categories in CDP’s Climate evaluation, Pharma Tech Industries earned 11 B’s, including in bellwether issues like energy usage, environmental policies and emissions reduction initiatives.

CDP scores are increasingly seen as an integral part of sustainability actualisation and heightened environmental impact transparency. The organisation’s scores consider datapoint alignment with leading frameworks and standards, helping companies navigate compliance more effectively.

“Our exemplary Carbon Disclosure Project score validates our commitment to perpetual progress concerning sustainability, transparency and eco-consciousness,” said Darrin Schellin, CEO of Pharma Tech Industries. “We challenge ourselves to integrate sustainability considerations into each of our processes, always with an eye toward aligning with our clients’ corporate sustainability goals while maximising the quality of our products and customer service.”