Pharmaceutical sustainability guide tackles growing industry pressures

Tunley Environmental has launched its new Guide to Sustainable Pharmaceuticals, providing pharmaceutical and medical device organisations with a practical roadmap for navigating carbon, compliance, product lifecycle assessment, supply chains and environmental risk.

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The pharmaceutical sector faces a particularly complicated sustainability challenge. Organisations must reduce environmental impacts while continuing to protect patient safety, product quality, efficacy, regulatory compliance and continuity of supply.

Expectations are increasing around NHS procurement, Carbon Reduction Plans, Scope 3 emissions, product environmental evidence and sustainability claims.

The new guide brings these issues together and explores key pressures currently reshaping pharmaceutical sustainability, including PPN 006, the NHS Net Zero Supplier Roadmap, NHS Evergreen, PAS 2090:2025, growing demand for supply-chain data, and increasing focus on water, pollution, antimicrobial resistance, climate and nature-related risks.

It also sets out six practical pillars for pharmaceutical sustainability:

Governance, compliance and patient-first change

Carbon, energy and climate resilience

Product lifecycle assessment and eco-design

Responsible supply chains, water and nature

Circularity, materials and waste

Evidence, reporting and credible communication

Dr William Beer, CEO of Tunley Environmental, said: "Pharmaceutical organisations are experience immense environmental expectations from several directions at once. This guide gives organisations knowledge on bringing carbon, product evidence, procurement, compliance and supply-chain resilience together into a more coherent sustainability strategy."

Tunley Environmental supports pharmaceutical organisations, medical device companies and healthcare suppliers across carbon accounting, Product Carbon Footprints, Life Cycle Assessments, Scope 3 engagement, water, nature, climate risk, environmental compliance and sustainability verification.