Piramal Pharma achieves score increase on 2025 S&P Global CSA

PPL has announced it has achieved a score of 63 on the 2025 S&P Global CSA. This marks a 15% improvement over last year’s score of 55.

The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation that assesses the sustainability performance of thousands of companies across various industries, analysing them on criteria like environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, governance maturity, and long-term value creation. The S&P Global CSA has become a corporate sustainability database, helping organisations benchmark their performance against competitors and identify potential risks and opportunities. A higher score can also enhance the confidence of an organisation’s clientele and improve their standing with global investors.

PPL’s exceptional progress this year is a testament to its commitment to sustainable practices. Central to this success is the Company’s four-pillared sustainability approach, which integrates ESG principles into every business operation. These pillars include Business Resilience, Quality & Excellence, Responsible Operations, and Stakeholder Centricity. By enhancing its performance in these critical areas, the Company reinforces its dedication to responsible, compliant operations that benefit its partners, patients, and the planet.

“Our progress on the S&P Global CSA underscores our unwavering dedication to responsible operations and sustainable growth,” added Peter DeYoung, CEO Piramal Global Pharma. “As we continue to expand, we remain committed to excellence in every aspect of our work, ensuring our work contributes to a healthier future for all.”

Leveraging the momentum and insights gained from the CSA, PPL is poised to further enhance its sustainability efforts and continue helping its partners drive positive change.