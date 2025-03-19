SGD Pharma advances sustainable manufacturing at DCAT

SGD Pharma highlights its investments into the next-generation of glass manufacturing and commitment to strengthening pharma supply chains in the US and beyond.

DCAT Week takes place between 17th-20th March 2025 and is one of the most influential gatherings for pharmaceutical and biotech companies from across the world, providing a powerful platform for high-level discussions, networking and collaboration with key industry leaders.

SGD Pharma has committed multi-million-euro investment in recent years to modernise its global manufacturing sites, strengthen its high-precision vial production to meet growing pharma demand and upgrade its furnaces to reduce carbon emissions and energy use. SGD Pharma has been recognised by EcoVadis with a platinum medal for 2024 – placing it in the top 1% of the glass industry (and all companies evaluated) and the company’s decarbonisation targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), marking an important milestone in the company’s decarbonisation journey.

Fabio Invernizzi, general manager BU West and Carole Grassi Mircich, chief commercial marketing & innovation officer will be attending to support SGD Pharma’s US team in strategic discussions. Mircich said: “I am excited to attend DCAT Week and reconnect with our valued customers and partners. We are eager to dive deep into understanding their evolving needs, showcase our cutting-edge innovations, and explore new opportunities for collaboration that will drive the future of our industry.”

SGD Pharma opened a new siliconisation operation at its Saint-Quentin Lamotte (SQLM) plant to provide customers with Sealian glass treatment which provides a protective barrier for sensitive, aggressive, and viscous drug products across all administration routes. Additionally, its IDENCY Type I glass vials offer increased chemical durability for parenteral drugs while maintaining compatibility with standard fill & finish processes for improved efficiency. To accelerate market delivery, SGD Pharma has expanded its Sterinity EZ-fill ready-to-use (RTU) vial offerings, reducing operational complexities and costs for pharma companies. Further optimising production, Velocity Vials—developed with Corning— feature a friction-reducing outer coating, improving manufacturing efficiency by up to 50% and minimising disruptions. Through these advancements, SGD Pharma reinforces its commitment to innovation, ensuring high-quality, efficient, and reliable packaging solutions for the evolving pharmaceutical industry.

With increasing regulatory demands and growing expectations for eco-conscious production, SGD Pharma is committed to delivering pharmaceutical glass packaging solutions that enhance drug safety and efficiency while setting industry benchmarks in sustainability.

At DCAT week, the team is engaging with existing partners, customers and industry stakeholders as well as forge new partnerships to explore how the company can continue to create meaningful, impactful solutions to address the most pressing challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry.