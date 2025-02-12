SGD Pharma receives Platinum EcoVadis medal

SGD Pharma has been recognised for its decarbonisation and sustainability efforts with the platinum EcoVadis medal for 2025.

× Expand Shutterstock AI Shutterstock

EcoVadis provides sustainability ratings for more than 130,000 organisations globally, in more than 200 industries. The platinum rating means that SGD Pharma is now placed in the top 1% of glass manufacturers in the world.

Having received a score of 87/100 (the company’s highest ever rating), SGD Pharma improved its individual scores across every evaluated area to achieve an ‘outstanding’ rating in almost all categories.

“We are honoured to receive this platinum medal which reflects our unwavering dedication to decarbonisation and sustainable business practices. As a global manufacturer of high-quality and innovative glass packaging solutions for pharmaceutical companies – a notoriously energy intensive manufacturing process - we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, upholding ethical standards and promoting sustainability throughout our supply chain. This is the cornerstone of our strategy and we intend to lead the Pharma Glass Industry.” Olivier Rousseau, CEO, SGD Pharma, explains.

As a result, SGD Pharma is now in the top 1% both in the glass industry and of all companies evaluated on sustainability worldwide. SGD Pharma achieved particularly high marks in the environment (90/100) and sustainable procurement (91/100) categories, highlighting the company’s comprehensive efforts to minimise its environmental impact and promote responsible procurement practices throughout its supply chain.