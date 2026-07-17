SGD Pharma released its 2025 Sustainability Report

SGD Pharma has released its 2025 Sustainability Report detailing progress in its sustainable development journey.

× Expand SGD Pharma

In the company’s most recent EcoVadis assessment, SGD Pharma achieved the top-grade Platinum rating with a score of 90/100, placing it among the top 1% of all companies for the second time in a row. This award was earned alongside parallel CDP Climate A rating, CDP Supplier Eng agement A score and CDP Water score of B. These recognitions highlight SGD Pharma’s commitment to embedding sustainability at the core of its strategy and operations, passing the gains to the pharma customer supply chain.

Driving decarbonisation across the industry

SGD Pharma continues to lead the decarbonisation of the pharmaceutical glass sector and deliver tangible progress towards its climate goals, achieving a 27% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2025 compared with its 2022 baseline. This performance is supported by major investments in industrial transformation, including the electrification of production processes, the adoption of renewable electricity and the phasing out of heavy fuel oil across its manufacturing sites. The company is confident to achieve its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitments, following a 1.5oC trajectory, with ambitious goals to reduce GHG emissions by 42% by 2030.

CEO Olivier Rousseau said: “Our sustainability strategy is now fully embedded in everything we do and it helps us create value for all our stakeholders: customers, employees, partners, communities, and shareholders. SGD Pharma is not only transforming its operations, but we are also helping shape the future of sustainable healthcare packaging.”

Innovation and circularity milestones

In a landmark achievement, the company became the first glass manufacturer in China to achieve ISO 14021 certification for post-consumer recycled content at its Zhanjiang site, marking a significant step forward in circular packaging solutions.

Landmark progress across all sites is reported, including in:

Improved water efficiency, with reduced withdrawal per tonne produced

Strengthened water stewardship strategy, under CEO oversight

Biodiversity initiatives, including 16,568 mangroves planted with our partners in China since 2022, contributing to the company’s target of 100,000 by 2030

Keeping people at the core

SGD Pharma continues to strengthen its social and governance commitments, with a focus on employee engagement, safety and ethical conduct. In 2025, the company achieved 100% employee coverage through its global engagement survey program, ensuring workforce feedback is translated into actionable improvements across all regions. The company also strengthened its ethical framework through:

Continued certification to ISO 45001 across manufacturing sites

A redesigned third-party due diligence framework

A global whistleblowing training programme

Driving impact through a responsible value chain

SGD Pharma continues to strengthen sustainability across its global value chain, recognizing that a significant share of its environmental, social, and ethical impacts occurs upstream. In 2025, the Group reinforced its sustainable procurement framework to drive higher standards, improve transparency, and support long-term resilience.

All critical suppliers (100%) have signed the Supplier Code of Conduct, which is aligned with the United Nations Global Compact principles and covers key areas including human rights, labor standards, environmental performance, and ethical business practices. In parallel, 95% of critical suppliers were assessed through an EcoVadis rating or a comprehensive internal sustainability questionnaire evaluating certifications, environmental management, social responsibility, and governance practices.

Olivier Rousseau continues: “Building a responsible value chain is essential to achieving meaningful, long-term impact. By working closely with our suppliers and raising expectations across the board, we are creating shared value while accelerating the transition to more sustainable healthcare packaging.”

“While we celebrate these achievements, we remain focused on the challenges and opportunities ahead,” added Rousseau. “Our ambition is to continue raising the bar, building a more resilient, responsible company that creates long-term value for patients, customers, partners, and society.”

With more than 3 billion vials produced annually in its 5 global manufacturing sites, SGD Pharma plays a critical role in global healthcare delivery. The company remains focused on accelerating its transformation through innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.