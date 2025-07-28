SGD Pharma releases new sustainability report

SGD Pharma, a company in pharmaceutical glass primary packaging solutions, has released its latest 2024 Sustainability Report.

× Expand SGD Pharma

SGD Pharma has made significant advancements in its CSR performance outlined in the Report, including:

87/100 Platinum EcoVadis rating

Uplifted Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) targets approved (42% reductions by 2030 instead of 35%)

Scores of B and B- respectively in the CDP Climate Change and Water Security programs

100% of SGD Pharma’s global manufacturing sites in France, China, India and Germany are ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 50001 certified

1000 accident-free days at the Zhanjiang (ZJ), China plant

10,000 mangrove trees planted in China in 2024.

The 2024 Sustainability Report celebrates SGD Pharma’s ongoing decarbonisation efforts. CEO Olivier Rousseau said: “We have decided to lead the decarbonisation of the Pharma Glass Industry. In line with the 1.5°C scenario, we aim to achieve a 42% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions (up from 35%) and a 25% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030. We’ve already made significant steps towards achieving these targets across our global manufacturing plants: the Saint-Quentin-Lamotte plant in France boasts a fully electric furnace and an oxy-fuel combustion furnace with electrical boosting while our site in Zhanjiang, China, has recently undergone a furnace rebuild to optimise energy efficiency. We look forward to further increasing the share of renewable energy in our operations to reduce SGD Pharma’s carbon footprint further.”

For the first time, this year’s Report is voluntarily aligned with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), an achievement made possible through a Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) and gap analysis undertaken in 2024 in collaboration with an independent third party. The DMA investigated SGD Pharma’s entire upstream and downstream value chain to identify key environmental, governance and social as well as financial risks which were then factored into business decisions to mitigate negative impact while leveraging opportunities for sustainable growth. Investigations into greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions identified potential factors that could decrease emissions further. SGD Pharma will regularly review and update its decarbonisation strategy to assess and manage these risks. As part of the DMA, SGD Pharma also completed a living wage analysis across all its manufacturing sites and offices to ensure fair remuneration for all employees.

Over the last year, SGD Pharma has enhanced its social strategy to maintain the highest levels of employee health, safety and wellbeing across the globe. A new and comprehensive management training curriculum has been designed and is deployed in all our geographies to support company-wide employee development. Attendance of events, such as ‘He for She 2024’ in China, and participation in initiatives, including the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP), demonstrate SGD Pharma’s continued commitment to equality and inclusion. Your Voice, the company’s employee engagement survey, has now been implemented across all its geographies (France, China, India and Germany), allowing the company to respond to employee feedback more effectively and deploy relevant action plans.

Ethics and Integrity are core values at SGD Pharma and the introduction of a global anti-corruption risk mapping for all our SGD Pharma sites helps to identify potential issues which, combined with a solid Ethics and Compliance training program, has contributed to ensuring ethical practice throughout the company. SGD Pharma works to promote sustainable practices within its supply chain. For example, Europe Supplier Day 2024 brought together nearly 100 stakeholders from across the glass and sustainability ecosystem to foster collaboration on sustainable development goals. For the fifth consecutive year, SGD Pharma has supported the UN Global Compact and aligned its CSR strategy with its ten main principles. In doing so, the company illustrates its dedication to human rights, environmental protection and anti-corruption across all aspects of the business. At SGD Pharma sustainability comes first and the company shares a collective responsibility towards ensuring an inclusive and environmentally resilient global future.