Sulzer launches energy efficient Scaba STA vertical agitator

Sulzer has announced the launch of its new Scaba STA vertical agitator, a solution designed to deliver "excellent" reliability, sustainability, and total cost of ownership for industrial mixing applications.

Building on decades of application expertise the Scaba STA agitator marks a strategic evolution in Sulzer’s portfolio, harmonising the best design features of the renowned SALOMIX and Scaba platforms into a single, high-performance vertical agitator. The hydraulic upgrade, combined with lower design costs, provides added customer value in the form of significant energy savings. Designed for the needs of process engineers and decision-makers who demand operational excellence, Scaba STA sets a new benchmark in mixing technology.

Energy savings with advanced design features

Scaba STA is engineered for maximum energy efficiency through advanced hydraulic design, reducing power consumption typically by 20% but often even more compared to conventional agitators. With an estimated lifetime of 30 years, this results in significant energy savings for the end user. “This innovation embodies our deep process knowledge and commitment to helping customers achieve measurable improvements in efficiency and sustainability”, said Patrik Kolmodin, product manager for agitators at Sulzer.

Scaba STA’s robust construction ensures high reliability and minimal wear. Carefully selected materials of construction provide long-term endurance. The agitator’s design minimises mechanical stress, extending component life and reducing maintenance needs. Optional accessories like the bottom bearing and lip seal enhance stability and sealing performance, especially in challenging process conditions.

Agitator selection plays a central role in ensuring optimised power consumption for the enduser. When Sulzer’s decades of experience and deep process know-how are combined with selection procedures, the agitation intensity can be accurately sized for the application, resulting in reduced operational, investment and maintenance costs. Additionally, Sulzer’s service portfolio is designed to keep the equipment at its original performance point.