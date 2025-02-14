Synexa Life Sciences achieves highest level My Green Lab Certification

Synexa Life Sciences, a global provider of biomarker and bioanalytical solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO industries, has achieved the My Green Lab Certification at the highest ‘Green’ level at its Cape Town, South Africa facility.

× Expand SuPatMaN Shutterstock Certification concept.

Laboratories play a crucial role in advancing healthcare but are among the most resource-intensive environments in the life sciences industry. Synexa is committed to implementing and enhancing sustainability practices throughout the organisation, without any compromise on quality or scientific excellence. Achieving the My Green Lab Certification at the ‘Green’ level will enable Synexa to further support the increasing customer demand for ethical and environmentally conscious clinical studies.

Emile Lens, chief executive officer at Synexa Life Sciences, said: "Achieving My Green Lab Certification at the Green Level is a significant milestone for us, underscoring our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and ongoing efforts around lab sustainability. The success of this project showcases our dedication to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations, and it’s a testament to the hard work of our team to accomplish this in record time."

The certification process, which commenced in 2024, involved implementing numerous sustainability measures across various departments including lab operations, research practices, supply chain, procurement and finance. Implemented measures included energy-saving initiatives, transitioning to reusable materials, and introducing comprehensive recycling programs for laboratory supplies.

A Synexa Life Sciences Green Team was also established to provide ongoing sustainability training to employees. This approach will allow the company to continue to drive positive environmental impacts in the future while also encouraging a culture of innovation and responsibility across its sites. Synexa Life Sciences is already planning to pursue certification for its other labs as part of its Environmental & Social Governance (ESG) initiative, aiming to create further positive impacts within the life sciences industry.

IlaSri Summitt, Sustainability Programs Manager at My Green Lab, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate Synexa Life Sciences for achieving My Green Lab Certification at the Green Level. Their efforts reflect how labs can integrate sustainability without compromising quality or efficiency. We look forward to continuing to work with them as they advance their sustainability initiatives.”