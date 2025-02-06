Synexa Life Sciences achieves My Green Lab certification at South African facility

Synexa Life Sciences has announced that it has achieved the My Green Lab certification at the “highest green level” at its facility located in Cape Town, South Africa. The biomarker and bioanalytical solutions provider started the certification process in 2024, throughout that period Synexa Life Sciences implemented a series of sustainability measures across various departments like lab operations, research practices, supply chain, procurement, and finance.

The company implemented a variety of measures including energy-saving initiatives, transitioning to reusable materials, and introducing recycling programs for laboratory supplies. Additionally, a Synexa Life Sciences Green Team was established to provide ongoing sustainability training to employees. This should promote continuous positive environmental impacts moving forward while also encouraging innovation and responsibility throughout the company’s culture.

“Achieving My Green Lab Certification at the Green Level is a significant milestone for us, underscoring our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and ongoing efforts around lab sustainability,” said Emile Lens, Chief Executive Officer at Synexa Life Sciences. “The success of this project showcases our dedication to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations, and it’s a testament to the hard work of our team to accomplish this in record time.”

IlaSri Summitt, Sustainability Programs Manager at My Green Lab, added, “We are thrilled to celebrate Synexa Life Sciences for achieving My Green Lab Certification at the Green Level. Their efforts reflect how labs can integrate sustainability without compromising quality or efficiency. We look forward to continuing to work with them as they advance their sustainability initiatives.”

Synexa Life Sciences has already pledged its commitment to implementing further sustainability practices across its organisation. This is evidenced through the company’s plan to pursue certification for its other labs as part of its Environmental & Social Governance (ESG) initiative. The company believes that by achieving its My Green Lab certification, the company is supporting customers’ increasing demand for both ethical and environmentally conscious clinical studies.