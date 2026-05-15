TekniPlex Healthcare to present recyclable blister packaging solutions

TekniPlex Healthcare, which utilises advanced materials science expertise to help deliver better patient outcomes, will exhibit and present at The Pharma Days 2026, taking place 27-28th May at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.

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At Stand C1 in Hall 3, the company will feature its latest sustainability-driven innovations for primary pharmaceutical packaging, advanced barrier materials, and expanded injection blow moulding capacity for multidose vial applications.

On May 28 at 10:20 a.m. in the TPSD Room, Robin Van Landeghem, head of strategic innovation & market development at TekniPlex Healthcare, will deliver a presentation titled "Advancing Recyclable Polymer Solutions for Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Under the PPWR Framework." The session will cover next-generation recyclable polymer structures, with a focus on patented polyester and polypropylene technologies. It will also address how the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is reshaping requirements for pharmaceutical packaging. Although primary pharmaceutical packaging is exempt from PPWR's recyclability and minimum recycled-content rules when product quality is at stake, it remains subject to the regulation's mandatory minimisation obligation, meaning that material and weight reduction principles still apply.

"PPWR is accelerating a fundamental shift in how the pharmaceutical industry approaches primary packaging," said Van Landeghem. "Recyclability and material reduction are no longer aspirational. They are converging into the baseline expectation for blister formats. TekniPlex Healthcare’s role is to give pharmaceutical companies the technical confidence and regulatory clarity to adopt next-generation polymer solutions without compromising on product protection or manufacturability."

Recyclable blister solutions across the moisture barrier spectrum

For applications requiring mid- to high-moisture barrier properties, TekniPlex Healthcare's Tekniflex COC thermoformable blister films, paired with barrier PP lidding films, are recyclable within the PP #5 waste stream. For drugs that require little to no moisture barrier, the company's thermoformable polyester films and push-through polyester lidding films are recyclable within the PETE #1 waste stream. In partnership with Alpek Polyester, TekniPlex Healthcare has also introduced a pharma-grade blister film containing 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content using a mass balance approach, designed for applications with minimal barrier requirements.

Advanced barrier laminates and coated film solutions

TekniPlex Healthcare will also feature its portfolio of advanced barrier solutions, including Aclar laminates and PFAS-free SBC PVDC-coated PVC structures, engineered to deliver strong protection against moisture and oxygen for drugs with demanding stability profiles.

Expanded injection blow moulding capacity for multidose vial packaging

At its facility in Modena, Italy, TekniPlex Healthcare has added substantial injection blow moulding capacity for multidose vial packaging, supporting a wide range of pharmaceutical liquid applications, including the growing ophthalmic segment. Standard bottles range from 5-30 ml, including a 10 ml squeezable container designed specifically for Aptar Pharma‘s Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser (OSD) technology platform, that serves preservative-free multidose formulations in eye-care.