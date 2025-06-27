Teva leads call to secure Europe's access to critical medicines and protect health sovereignty

Speaking at the Medicines for Europe Annual Conference, Michal Nitka, SVP head generics Europe & global head OTC at Teva Pharmaceuticals, highlights the essential role of a resilient, competitive, and environmentally sustainable pharmaceutical industry in safeguarding patient access to medicines and strengthening Europe’s healthcare sovereignty.

While advancing its innovative portfolio of medicines, Teva strongly believes in the vital role that generics and biosimilars play in supporting millions of patients across Europe.

“A strong, competitive, and sustainable pharmaceutical sector is vital not just for economic growth, but to protect patients across Europe,” said Nitka. “Producing in Europe, means building a secure, future-ready healthcare system that works in the best interest of every patient.”

As the EU debates the Critical Medicines Act and other legislative efforts to secure supply and strategic autonomy, Teva is calling for forward-looking solutions to improve medicines supply across Europe:

Support European manufacturing to secure supply: Building and maintaining strong pharmaceutical production in Europe is essential to securing the stable supply of critical medicines and building greater resilience against external geopolitical shocks. Procurement policies should treat manufacturing as a strategic asset for Europe and fully adopt multi-winner and multi-criteria tenders, rewarding those contributing to Europe’s resilience, transformation and competitiveness.

Advance a unified approach to stockpiling and data: A harmonised EU solidarity mechanism, supported by improved data sharing, is essential to reduce stock imbalances and promote the movement of medicines across the EU for a more stable and secure supply. Stockpiling is not a one size fits all solution. It should only be applied selectively, following thorough vulnerability assessments.

Unlock supply flexibility through digital innovation: Embracing digital tools and AI can improve the flow of medicines across EU borders, helping to deliver faster, more flexible access for patients. Advancing e-leaflets and standardised packaging is a key step to achieving this.

Strengthen existing manufacturing capabilities and expertise: Europe’s future health security relies on sustaining and growing its existing manufacturing base. Smart and accessible funding mechanisms are urgently needed to retain and expand manufacturing expertise and ensure Europe stays competitive and innovative in a global market.

Teva plans to continue investment in European production, research and development, innovation, and jobs - while upholding the highest regulatory standards and environmental responsibility.

Despite a 30% rise in average consumer prices over the past decade, the average list prices for generic and biosimilar medicines have declined by 8%. Combined with challenging and complex regulatory pressures and cost inflation, this imbalance threatens the industry’s ability to produce critical medicines in Europe. A fairer balance between regulatory burden and economic viability must be restored.