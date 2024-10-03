Tower launches sustainability hub for lower-impact pharma cold chain

Key Highlights:

Tower Cold Chain has launched a sustainability hub for customers, highlighting how its consultative, pragmatic approach to pharmaceutical cold chain requirements can help to minimise waste and deliver improved sustainability.

The knowledge hub collects Tower’s existing blogs, case studies and whitepapers into a central library of information about how Tower’s services and products support pharmaceutical manufacturers’ ESG goals.

The interactive landing page provides a single location for customers of the temperature-controlled transit packaging specialist to access four useful areas – a sustainability toolkit, a knowledge hub, and ethics and compliance declarations.

The interactive landing page provides a single location for customers of the temperature-controlled transit packaging specialist to access four useful areas – a sustainability toolkit, a knowledge hub, reporting on Tower’s performance and achievements, and ethics and compliance declarations.

The intent is to rethink how Tower works with its stakeholders across the pharmaceutical supply chain, to achieve the common goal of better sustainability.

“At the heart of our mission is a commitment to sustainability, not just within our operations but also in how we empower customers big and small. We understand that meeting ambitious sustainability goals is crucial for the future, and we’re here to support you every step of the way,” said Marloes Wanrooij, regional operations manager EMEA and sustainability lead at Tower Cold Chain.

“Accordingly, we didn’t want our sustainability communications to be just a standard set of reporting documents, but a practical resource offering data-based insight and intelligence for our customers.”

The sustainability toolkit provides information on a suite of services offered by Tower to support customers’ ESG requirements. This includes Tower’s newly launched Carbon Footprint Calculator, which helps customers to assess the environmental impact of their cold chain processes by estimating the carbon emissions associated with transporting pharmaceuticals.

Alongside this are details of Tower’s engineering consultancy, fast-track qualifications and the Tower Control Centre portal – all of which are designed to enhance customer experience of using Tower’s temperature-controlled containers.

This is supported by key facts and figures on the company’s sustainability roadmap, both goals achieved to date and future targets, and governance data on ethics and compliance with regulatory requirements.

“We welcome people to browse the sustainability hub to find the answers to their questions, both about Tower’s efforts to become more sustainable but, crucially, how we are continuing to support the global pharmaceutical supply chain to do the same,” concluded Marloes.