VinylPlus Healthcare confirms recyclability of flexible medical PVC

Recent findings from Spanish plastics technology centre AIMPLAS confirm that flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC or vinyl), can be mechanically recycled up to six times without compromising its technical properties.

× Expand DOERS Shutterstock

These findings reinforce vinyl’s essential role in a circular healthcare economy – reducing waste, optimising resource efficiency, and maintaining the highest standards of patient safety.

Strengthening vinyl in healthcare through VinylPlus Healthcare platform

The study was conducted for VinylPlus Healthcare, a new platform set up in response to the growing need for clear and fact-based communication about vinyl’s role in healthcare.

VinylPlus Healthcare serves as an umbrella platform, integrating the activities of the now-closed PVCMed Alliance while continuing the recycling efforts of VinylPlus Med (medical devices) and VinylPlus PharmPack (pharmaceutical blister packaging). This ensures a more coordinated and effective approach to communication and action on vinyl in healthcare.

“VinylPlus Healthcare was created to bring together expertise and efforts from different initiatives, ensuring a more coordinated and effective approach,” comments Ole Grøndahl Hansen, project leader of VinylPlus Healthcare. “With this platform, we hope to foster a more nuanced debate on vinyl in the healthcare sector – one that recognises both its technical benefits and its evolving sustainability profile.”

Study confirms mechanical recyclability of both rigid and soft PVC

The new recycling study strengthens the knowledge base on vinyl’s recyclability and underscores the need to expand collection and recycling efforts in healthcare and elsewhere.

VinylPlus managing director Charlotte Röber said: “It is well established that rigid PVC can be recycled several times without significant loss of quality. Now, the AIMPLAS study has confirmed that it also applies to soft applications. This reinforces vinyl’s strong position in mechanical recyclability.”

A proven material with an expanding role in healthcare

Vinyl has long been an essential material in healthcare, used in critical applications such as blood bags, tubing, pharmaceutical packaging, hospital infrastructure, and emergency response equipment. Over the years, continuous innovation has improved both the technical and environmental performance of vinyl-based medical solutions.

VinylPlus Healthcare: Where science, sustainability, and policy meet

VinylPlus Healthcare is open to partners from across the entire medical vinyl value chain. As regulations and sustainability expectations evolve, a united industry voice is vital to drive innovation, improve recyclability, and advocate for fact-based discussions on vinyl’s role in healthcare.

VinylPlus Healthcare partners gain access to regulatory developments, strategic insights, networking opportunities, and a platform to influence policy and industry standards, ensuring that medical vinyl remains a preferred material for healthcare applications. They also become part of the broader VinylPlus family, benefiting from the industry-wide sustainability initiatives and circular economic advances.