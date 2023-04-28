Ultrafilter's £2 Million Investment in New Facility to Revolutionise Liquid Filtration

× Expand Guests gather to market the opening of Ultrafilter's new £2m filter manufacturing facility

Ultrafilter Medical has opened a new facility to support the diversification of its Ross-on-Wye site. The £2 million investment includes a new cleanroom, specialist machinery, and training programs at its Alton Road site. The company's liquid filtration range is the preferred choice among customers in the pharmaceutical, food, and beverage processing industries.

Dustin Kronsbein, Managing Director of Ultrafilter, said that the investment marks a new chapter in the company's history. He stated, "With a short supply of liquid filtration products worldwide, it is the perfect time to diversify our portfolio of products and broaden our revenue streams. Our goal is to provide a faster and more reliable supply for customers worldwide."

In the highly-regulated pharmaceutical industry, all products must be manufactured in an ISO cleanroom environment by fully gowned staff to minimise the risk of contamination. The items must also be fully traceable, with batch identification and serial numbers. The new facility offers over 10,000 square feet of production space, enabling the manufacturing of more than 180,000 filter elements per year.

Dr. Mozamal Nazir has been appointed as the Chief Scientific Officer to develop Ultrafilter's range of market-leading filters and enhance the company's reputation for innovation and quality. Dustin Kronsbein added, "Our liquid filtration products are critical to the smooth running of the food and beverage and pharmaceutical processing industries. I am proud that our shared vision is becoming a reality, and we remain committed to continuing and building on the legacy of innovation, excellence in delivery, and customer service, which was the focus of our business."

The original Ultrafilter Medical factory was formally opened in September 2022 with an initial focus on supplying medical-grade face masks during the pandemic. The company is determined to diversify its product portfolio and broaden its revenue streams, building on its reputation for quality and innovation.