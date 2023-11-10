Hermes Pharma gmbh.

5 Georg-Kalb-Strasse, Pullach, Bavaria, 82049, Germany

+49 89 79102 - 261

http://hermes-pharma.com

HERMES PHARMA is the leading expert in developing and manufacturing user-friendly oral dosage forms. As a CDMO, we offer customized services along the entire pharmaceutical value chain, from new product development and formulation to manufacturing and regulatory support. For more than 40 years, healthcare companies around the globe have worked with HERMES PHARMA to expand their product lines and grow their brands.Our sister company HERMES Arzneimittel has a rich portfolio of OTC brands and a long history in pharmaceutical excellence. So, we truly understand the challenges of our customers and can support them on their way to market success.

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

Our effervescent and chewable tablets, lozenges, instant drinks, orally disintegrating granules and HERMES NutriCaps are user-friendly alternatives to conventional tablets and capsules. They provide an added value to patients and consumers as they

Are easy to take, even for those who experience difficulties swallowing conventional tablets and capsules.

Reduce the risk of drug-induced esophagitis.

Taste pleasant and come in a range of flavors.

Are easy and convenient to use.

Are supplied as a single dose so no measuring is required.

Improve compliance.

Taking a pill is as easy as pie?

Tablets and capsules have long been the standard method for patients to take medication. But depending on their size, shape and surface texture, many people find them uncomfortable or even painful to swallow. This can present a problem – even for those who do not ordinarily find swallowing difficult.

Visit http://www.swallowingtablets.com and get a free copy of a survey recently conducted with 2,000 people in the US and Germany.

As a CDMO and full-service provider HERMES PHARMA offers expert advice and customized services along the entire pharmaceutical value chain, including:

Project management

Product design and formulation development

Analytical services

Clinical studies

Regulatory services

Sourcing

Packaging solutions

GMP/HAACP manufacturing

Quality management

Logistics & order management

We at HERMES PHARMA have a proven record of success in expanding our customers' product lines and growing their business. From co-developing new products, to out-licensing and contract manufacturing, we have different models to support healthcare companies around the globe on their way to market success.