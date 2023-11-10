Sensum d.o.o.

21 Tehnološki park, Ljubljana, SI-1000, Slovenia

+386 1 8109 800

http://www.sensum.eu

Sensum specialises in the development and production of automatic visual inspection systems for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. Through its consistent innovation many leading multinational pharmaceutical companies (Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Bayer, Eli Lilly, Teva, etc.) have recognised Sensum as the technology leader and a preferred supplier of machines for automatic visual inspection. Sensum provides high and mid capacity solutions for 100 % quality inspection of tablets, capsules, transparent capsules and softgels and in-line PAT solution for real-time visual monitoring of pharmaceutical processes.

PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

SPINE is all-in-one inspection machine for tablets, capsules and softgels with inspection capacity up to 630.000 products/hour. The concept of the machine allows a visual inspection of products of various shapes (oval, round, oblong, square, diamond, tear, heart, fish etc.), sizes (from 4 mm up to 28 mm) and types (coloured, coated, uncoated, opaque, transparent, printed etc.). With its unique 2D and 3D vision technology, combined with 360° surface inspection of each product, the system reliably verifies and sorts products. Its ergonomic and intuitive design allows the user fast-change overs and ease of use without any special training or tools as well as no need of defects for machine training. See more about the product on our SPINE web page.

SPINE FIBO is an extended edition of SPINE that combines two production operations into one. It is the only machine on the market to visually inspect all surfaces of each product (tablet, capsule or softgel), reject faulty products and immediately fill bottles with good products only. Traditional procedures involve counter-filler and visual inspection machine separately, whereas our innovation combines both in one. The latter is not only economical from operational point of view, but also in terms of investment and maintenance. Furthermore, the combination of two individual processes offers a solution that significantly reduces the costs and risks of the entire pharmaceutical production process, e.g. inspected products being damaged after inspection by material handling or by human factors. The system allows easy adjustment for bottles of different sizes and types, high bottle filling capacities and throughput. See more about the product on our SPINE FIBO web page.

SPINE HYPO is an automatic visual inspection and sorting machine for highly potent tablets & capsules. The system is designed to function in a sealed IP54 housing with rapid transport and glove ports for safe access. It has the same inspection performance as standard Sensum SPINE machine with an ergonomic, tool-free design and contained feeding and discharging system. It allows dry cleaning with aspiration and wet cleaning for powder binding and wash down. For more info about this product, see our SPINE HYPO web page.

STREAM is a younger brother of SPINE, designed solely for capsules (sizes from 5 to 000) that keeps the functionality, versatility, quality and ease of use of its older brother, but at the same time fits to a smaller budget. It offers innovative solutions which represent another step for automatic inspection technology with best value for money ratio in a rapidly changing pharmaceutical production. For more info about this product, see our STREAM web page.

HELIX is a machine for vertical lifting, dedusting and polishing of tablets, capsules and softgels of various shapes and sizes. The products are conveyed in gentle manner to different heights at adjustable speed, controlled via user friendly graphical interface. Compact, mobile and modular design makes HELIX CORE ready to use in a wide variety of production and packaging processes (e.g. tablet pressing or coating, capsule filling or weighting, metal checking, blistering, bottle filling) with simple cleaning and low maintenance. See more about the product on our HELIX web page.

PATVIS APA is a process analytical technology visual inspection system for automated particle analysis. It is designed for real-time visualization, monitoring and diagnostics of process development, scale-up, transfer and production. See more about the product and its functionalities on our PATVIS web page.