12-18 Hoxton St, London, N1 6NG, UK

www.veratrak.com

https://twitter.com/veratrak

Veratrak is an award-winning UK-based software company purpose-built for the life science industry and the first industry approved commercial blockchain product, allowing pharmaceutical supply chain companies to collaborate with greater efficiency and security.

The Hub, by Veratrak, is a single, unified platform for managing supply chain partners. In a world where transparency and collaboration are essential for the future of a sustainable pharmaceutical industry, the Hub provides a single and secure path to automatically extract, synthesise and visualise partner performance metrics across your supply chain – enabling secure access to a full range of partners, along with full visibility into their activities. Our end-to-end solution helps improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and facilitate better compliance across your supply chain operations.

Our solution: the Hub, by Veratrak:

Our new supply chain management solution, the Hub, By Veratrak, helps pharmaceutical organisations achieve better visibility on contract packaging, manufacturing and logistics provider activities and shipping workflows. Packaging data is captured in real time and centralised into the Hub dashboard includes packing details (active/passive shippers), temperature conditions, pallet instructions, and is integrated directly into warehouses to provide packaging requirements ranging from delivery method to packaging timelines, currency, and warehousing requirements. In addition, users can access global visibility of their warehouse network through the Hub, which offers warehouse site management view for all deliveries and status updates across all logistics providers. A sought after feature is also included in the Hub, where integrated customers gain insight into sustainability metrics and the ability to purchase carbon emission offsets with vetted, high-quality projects, to allow them to meet sustainability goals.

