Compliance Meets Cognition: Agentic AI for GxP Asset Management

Join us for an exclusive webinar with Blue Mountain, an innovative SaaS provider of life sciences asset management and compliance software, to explore Agentic AI in GxP Enterprise Asset Management.

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) is critical in GxP environments, yet many life sciences organisations struggle with siloed systems, manual handoffs, and reactive processes that increase downtime and compliance risk.

This webinar will demonstrate how autonomous AI agents can improve asset reliability by sensing events in real time, making context-aware decisions, and coordinating actions across EAM, QMS, ERP, and LMS while maintaining human oversight and auditability.

Using real-world examples like GMP-critical failures, presenters Bill Lucas and Judy Fainor from Blue Mountain show how AI agents can detect issues instantly, open and link deviations, check parts availability, trigger procurement, and enroll staff in training with full traceability. They outline three integration approaches and a maturity model from assistive to selective automation.

Key adoption topics include API readiness, security, governance, and human-in-the-loop design. Attendees will learn to shift from reactive to proactive asset strategies, design GxP-ready AI use cases, and apply a phased roadmap that drives value without compromising compliance.

Learning objectives:

Explain how autonomous AI agents enhance reliability in GxP-regulated EAM environments by sensing real-time events, making context-aware decisions, and coordinating actions across connected systems.

Identify practical, compliance-ready AI use cases for managing GMP-critical events, including deviation initiation, parts verification, procurement triggers, and training alignment with full audit traceability.

Differentiate between integration approaches and automation maturity levels, from assistive support to selective autonomy, and determine what is appropriate for their organisation.

Develop a phased adoption roadmap for agentic AI in GxP environments, incorporating API readiness, security, governance, and human-in-the-loop controls to ensure compliance and operational value.

Speakers

Judy Fainor, chief technology officer, Blue Mountain

As Chief Technology Officer at Blue Mountain, Judy Fainor leads technology strategy for a product-led company delivering critical GMP solutions to the life sciences industry. She drives continuous innovation to keep the organisation at the forefront of the market.

With over 25 years in software engineering, she brings deep experience in hands-on development, technical leadership, and building high-performing teams, including prior CTO roles at Honeywell Life Sciences and Sparta Systems.

Bill Lucas, chief platform architect, Blue Mountain

Bill Lucas has held this role for more than nine years. He brings over 20 years of experience in Life Sciences manufacturing, with deep expertise in quality systems, compliance, and customer partnership. In his role, Lucas focuses on helping organisations strengthen quality maturity while aligning solutions to real-world manufacturing and regulatory challenges.