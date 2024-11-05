Global Considerations for Oligonucleotide Synthesis Solutions

JOIN THE EXPERTS: December 10 2024 | 09:00 (EST) | 14:00 (GMT) | 15:00 (CET)

Join us for an in-depth webinar that explores what Global CDMOs and Commercial Life Science Pharmaceutical Organizations in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis space, look for when evaluating primary and secondary suppliers of high-purity reagents and solvents in light of the recent pandemic.

In this webinar, Dr. Stefan Seekamp will provide an overview of the key considerations for supporting Oligonucleotide Synthesis across various contexts, with a special focus on the latest advancements in sulfurisation reagents and water determination techniques.

Webinar topics include:

Why a global manufacturing footprint is as critical as having batch-to-batch consistency.

What to look for when evaluating supplier to produce custom blends of reagents and solvents in varying batch sizes.

What can be gained by transitioning your solvents and reagents from glass to returnable containers?

Is access to a regional expert adequate when scaling to production during a global crisis?

What are the challenges associated with sulfurisation reagents for Oligonucleotide Synthesis and what’s the risk of limited access to technical experts.

Key Learning Objectives:

The webinar will address considerations when evaluating Oligonucleotide Synthesis reagent and solvent suppliers. Topics include:

Scaling production during a global crisis

Accessing manufacturing resources on multiple continents

Transitioning from glass to returnable containers to save, space, cost, and time while being environmentally conscious

Speakers

Dr. Stefan Seekamp | R&D Leader Research Chemicals | Honeywell

Stefan studied chemistry at the Leibniz University of Hannover with a focus on Analytical chemistry. He did his Dissertation about method development for low intermediate radioactive waste at the Research Center in Jülich (Germany). He held a Post-doc position at the Argonne National lab in the USA. Stefan has held a wide range of positions with Honeywell since 2002 and is currently the global R&D leader for Honeywell Research Chemicals.

Marc Lorain | Director of Strategic Account Management | Honeywell

Marc studied Biology at the Lyon I University with a focus on Agronomy. He began his career as a sales representative for a regional distributor in France and then held sales management positions for leading international chemical and biological reagent companies. Marc joined Honeywell in January 2016 as the Global Sales Leader for Research Chemicals. Today he is Director Strategic Accounts Management and oversees the Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical markets for EMEA.

Moderator

Daniel O'Connor | VP Content Strategy & New Product Development | Rapid News Group