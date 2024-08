In this episode of The FemTech Series, Olivia Friett, the editor of Medical Plastics News is joined by Cat Kelly, chief operating officer at Naitive, to discuss how 75% of cases of osteoporosis, a condition that affects one in three women over the age of 50, go undiagnosed.

OsteoSight Screenings, can screen x-rays that are taken for other reasons, for evidence of osteoporosis.