Mini Tabs Dosage Accuracy: Are you Gambling With Patient Safety?

Mini-tabs offer unprecedented flexibility in drug delivery, but not without significant challenges.

The pharmaceutical industry is seeing a significant surge in demand for mini-tablets, also known as micro-tablets or mini-tabs. They are an increasingly sought-after option among healthcare professionals, offering flexibility in combining multiple drugs in variable quantities. This might be within a single capsule or combined with excipients for modified release profiles in a similar manner to multiple unit pellet systems (MUPS).

