Maximizing Performance and Productivity in Pharmaceutical Sterilization Lines: IV Bag Application

The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly challenged to improve the OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) of its manufacturing processes, and sterilization lines for parenteral products are no exception.

What are the latest trends in automation and process control in pharmaceutical sterilization? The implementation of new integrated solutions for sterilization equipment, incorporating robotic and automated loading and unloading technologies, has proven to significantly increase performance and productivity. Additionally, these solutions help reduce operational costs and generate savings across multiple interconnected machines, covering all operational phases: from filling lines to inspection lines.

This article highlights key aspects of responding to emerging trends, while also describing a greenfield project for a new IV bag production facility, where the automation of the sterilization line is crucial to maximizing OEE and preparing the process for future technological advancements.

