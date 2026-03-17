The Tri-Integrity approach and its support for quality management maturity in Industry 4.0

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As manufacturing moves further into the Industry 4.0 era, quality management is no longer something that happens at the end of the production line. Instead, it has become a core part of the entire product lifecycle. For industries such as pharmaceuticals, where regulation, traceability, and consistency are critical, this shift is especially important.

This white paper from Yokogawa explores how manufacturers can move beyond traditional quality approaches and adopt more connected, data-driven systems. It looks at the Tri-Integrity framework, which brings together Quality Management Systems (QMS), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) to create a more integrated approach to quality. By aligning these systems, organisations can strengthen compliance, improve visibility across operations, and support the transition from simply detecting issues to preventing them.

Download the white paper for free here: