Experience. Precision for Advanced Therapy Logistics. Marken

Marken were tasked with delivering a vital gene therapy from Marken’s GMP-depot in France to a South Korean hospital for a patient’s surgery to treat a rare inherited disease, while fully complying with stringent local regulatory standards and client-specific protocols for transporting ultra-sensitive biologics.

In this case study, you 'll understand the challenges and solutions provided by Marken and how they can assist with your time and temperature critical needs.

Please complete the information below to access the case study: