Ensuring product integrity through proactive secondary bulk packaging selection

In this article CurTec, explores how a prepared approach to secondary bulk packaging supports predictable performance, audit confidence and continuity across biopharma supply chains.

Once solid input materials for biopharma processes leave controlled manufacturing environments, secondary bulk packaging becomes the main system protecting product condition throughout storage, handling and transport.

Rising complexity in biopharma supply chains

For suppliers of solid input materials such as bioprocess chemicals, bioexcipients and dry culture media, ensuring quality integrity extends far beyond the point of release. As biopharma supply chains become more global and complex, materials face increased risks from variable climates and frequent third-party handoffs. Each stage of transit, from warehouses to preparation areas, presents new opportunities for moisture exposure, contamination and physical damage.

When secondary bulk packaging fails to deliver predictable performance, the ripple effects are significant:

Operational disruptions: Failures result in rejected shipments and stalled bioreactor schedules due to investigations.

Financial impact: Delays in biopharma production carry high financial risks, with disruption costs for blockbuster products reaching $8 million per day.

Patient access: Disruption in material preparation ultimately slows the delivery of life-saving therapies.

As a result, distribution and handling must be treated as high-risk phases.

However, across the biopharma supply chain, contamination, moisture ingress and mechanical failure are frequently addressed only after an issue has occurred. By the time a deviation is identified, the material's suitability for use in biopharma production is called into question. This forces biopharma quality teams into intensive investigations and justification processes to determine if the batch remains viable while production schedules are held in limbo awaiting a release decision.

A proactive approach to packaging integrity

A prepared approach to secondary bulk packaging is needed to shift the emphasis toward demonstrating risk management before a failure occurs. This requires selecting secondary bulk packaging systems based on a deep understanding of the challenges likely to emerge as materials move through the workflow, ensuring that control is sustained over time rather than rebuilt after an event.

1. Transport and the discovery of physical damage

The first major test of integrity typically arises during the transition to global transport.

Consider a shipment of solid input materials traveling via air freight. During this journey, the pallets are subjected to repeated handling, vehicle vibration and stacking loads. Upon arrival at the biopharma recipient’s receiving dock, the warehouse team discovers that several containers are visibly dented. This deformation is often caused by altitude changes during air transport, which introduce pressure differentials that affect the container's structure.

While the chemical properties of the material may remain unchanged, this visible deformation is frequently interpreted as a loss of integrity by receiving teams. As the packaging can no longer be guaranteed to provide a predictable barrier, the shipment may be rejected on receipt. For the biopharma recipient, this necessitates an immediate search for replacement material and a likely postponement of scheduled production activities.

Utilising packaging verified through UN testing for defined load, drop and stacking scenarios prevents these costly rejections by ensuring the container maintains its structural integrity regardless of the transport mode.

2. The sampling phase and the silent risk of moisture ingress

For suppliers of free-flowing granular input materials, tolerance for moisture deviation is effectively zero. Imagine a technician opening a drum of material in a sampling booth to verify the batch; after the sample is taken, the container must be resealed to maintain its original barrier performance.

The challenge arises when the closure system does not provide a verifiable, repeatable seal. Even limited moisture exposure can change flow properties and material behaviour, forcing customers to introduce additional handling steps before use. For materials such as culture media and buffer salts, caking or agglomeration often requires a sub-operation to break down the material before preparation. This introduces additional manual steps for operators, adding time and complexity to otherwise streamlined processes, as well as increasing the risk of variability throughout production.

To prevent these disruptions, packaging must deliver defined barrier performance through engineered systems such as screw-top plastic closures and integrated gaskets. Unlike deformable metal systems, these closures maintain uniform compression at the sealing interface to provide repeatable sealing integrity across multiple handling cycles.

3. Cleanroom transfer and the vector of contamination

The final stage of the workflow is the handover to the production floor. Picture a pallet of solid materials being moved from a warehouse into a grey space for sanitisation before entering an ISO-controlled environment. The containers are traditional fibre-based drums that have been exposed to varying levels of humidity during their journey.

As the team begins the wipe-down protocol, they find that the porous surface of the fibre drums has trapped environmental moisture and dust, making it difficult to validate the sanitisation. Furthermore, fibre-based drums and metal clamping rings are known to shed fibres and particulates during handling and opening. If these contaminants are discovered during the warehouse-to-cleanroom transition, it can halt the entire preparation process to prevent a foreign material excursion.

Packaging requires smooth, non-porous surfaces that support effective wipe-down protocols. Fully plastic, fibre-free designs, such as those made with high-density polyethylene (HDPE), are easier to wipe down and do not have surfaces that support microbial growth. This level of engineering helps support predictable operations and material readiness at the point of use.

Securing the future of product integrity through prepared control

As biopharma supply chains grow more complex and globalised, the role of secondary bulk packaging as a protector of product integrity becomes more critical. The hidden costs of contamination, moisture ingress and physical damage represent significant risks to production schedules and patient access.

Mastering these complexities through a prepared approach sets the foundation for future success and avoids risks that could significantly set projects back at the receiving end. By selecting secondary packaging that is clean, safe and certified, suppliers protect their product and provide the predictable performance that the modern biopharma industry demands.