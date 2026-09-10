Fluid handling without compromise

Graham Doyle, sector manager EMEA Life Sciences, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) shares what the company will be showcasing at Ilmac, in Switzerland.

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What are you showcasing at Ilmac this year?

Visitors to the WMFTS stand will discover how our fluid path technologies support bioprocessing and fill/finish applications, from upstream and downstream operations through to final drug production. Experts will be on hand to discuss scalable peristaltic pumping solutions, specialised filling technologies and single-use assemblies designed to improve process efficiency and control.

A key focus will be our BioPure and WMArchitect portfolios, which help life sciences manufacturers reduce risk, simplify validation and improve supply assurance. Visitors can also learn more about BioClamp, our single-use connector that combines hygienic performance with a lower environmental impact, delivering a 26% reduction in lifecycle carbon footprint compared with the previous design.

Which innovations in your fluid path technologies are you most excited to put in front of visitors this year?

This year, we're excited to showcase how our fluid path technologies are helping manufacturers simplify single-use processing, improve process reliability and accelerate scale-up. Key innovations include our WMArchitect single-use solutions platform, which provides an integrated approach to fluid path management, as well as technologies that support contamination control, validation and supply-chain resilience. We're seeing increasing demand from both biopharma and medical device manufacturers for solutions that reduce complexity while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.

How are expectations changing around precision fluid handling as devices become more complex and miniaturised?

As devices become smaller, smarter and more sophisticated, the margin for error in fluid handling becomes even smaller. Manufacturers need exceptional accuracy, repeatability and control, because even the slightest variation in flow or dosing can impact device performance, product quality and patient outcomes. At the same time, they're under pressure to reduce system footprints, accelerate development and meet increasingly demanding regulatory standards. The challenge is delivering greater precision in a smaller, more integrated package.

At Watson-Marlow, we're seeing a shift from individual components to fully engineered fluid path solutions. Customers want confidence that their pumps, tubing and assemblies will work seamlessly together to deliver reliable, repeatable performance from development through to production.

Ultimately, the expectation today isn't just precision, it's precision without compromise. Manufacturers want technologies that are accurate, scalable and easy to validate, while reducing complexity and risk across the entire process.

Are you seeing more demand for fully validated, pre-qualified fluid path components to reduce compliance risk?

Customers are looking beyond individual components and increasingly adopting fully validated fluid path solutions. They want confidence that every element of the fluid path has been designed, tested and documented to support quality, compliance and process consistency. Our role is to provide that assurance, helping manufacturers reduce complexity, minimise risk and bring products to market more efficiently.

Single-use technologies are now widely adopted in pharma — where do you see the next stage of evolution in this space?

Single-use technologies have transformed pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the next stage is about integrated fluid path solutions rather than standalone components. Manufacturers increasingly want trusted partners who can provide validated, scalable solutions that reduce complexity and support compliance.

As biologics and advanced therapies continue to grow, demand is increasing for customised single-use assemblies that deliver greater flexibility without compromising quality or consistency.

The opportunity lies in simplifying complex processes—helping manufacturers scale with confidence, reduce risk and maintain control throughout the product lifecycle.

What are the trade-offs customers still need to manage between sustainability, cost, and contamination control?

Customers are increasingly looking to balance sustainability, cost and contamination control, and there isn't always a simple answer. Single-use technologies can significantly reduce cleaning requirements, water consumption and validation effort, while helping to minimise contamination risk. However, manufacturers must also consider material usage, waste management and overall lifecycle impact.

The conversation is moving beyond individual products towards optimising the entire process. Customers want solutions that improve operational efficiency, reduce product loss and support sustainability goals without compromising quality or compliance.

Our role is to help manufacturers navigate these trade-offs by designing fluid path solutions that deliver reliable performance, minimise risk and support more sustainable manufacturing practices across the product lifecycle.

What trends are you seeing across the sector that will define the next few years?

Several trends are shaping the future of the industry. We're seeing continued growth in biologics and advanced therapies, increasing demand for integrated single-use fluid path solutions, and a stronger focus on validation, traceability and supply-chain resilience. At the same time, manufacturers are looking for ways to improve sustainability and operational efficiency without compromising quality or compliance.

Underpinning all of this is a need to reduce complexity. Customers want trusted partners who can help them scale faster, manage risk and maintain consistent performance across their processes.