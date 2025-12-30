How adaptive automation redefines scalability in biopharma

Chris Locke, chief technology officer, PolarSeal discusses adaptive automation and technology and how it redefines scalability in biopharma.

× Expand PolarSeal

The race to bring innovative and complex therapies, advanced diagnostics and smart medical devices to market has never been more competitive. Yet, success is no longer defined by innovation alone. Biopharma manufacturers must now ensure that every product is not only fit for purpose, but scalable, compliant and commercially viable within an increasingly regulated global framework.

Matching scale, consistency, confidence & compliance

In today’s environment, scalability is a form of compliance. The ability to move seamlessly from R&D to full-scale production, without compromising process validation or traceability, is what defines a competitive advantage.

The journey from lab bench to production line often reveals unseen scale barriers: materials that behave differently at high volumes, adhesives that reach unpredictably under sterilisation or automation steps that introduce variability. Each of these can stall product development, delay certification, or trigger costly revalidation.

Adaptive automation changes this dynamic. By embedding flexibility and digital control into the manufacturing process, it connects early-stage innovation with scalable, regulatory-aligned production models.

Chris Locke, chief technology officer at PolarSeal said: “We’re seeing a fundamental change in how innovation meets manufacture. When old ideas of rigid production lines no longer fit the pace or complexity of today’s biopharma and medical technology products, it is time to adapt to systems that evolve with science.”

Manufacturing agility

Traditional manufacturing success relied on repetition. The status quo was to build a line and keep it maintained with minimal changeovers. But as products become more complex, modular, and personalised, that static approach no longer fits.

Adaptive automation introduces modularity, creating production environments that adjust dynamically without breaching quality or validation frameworks. Integrating precision converting, modular robotics and digital feedback loops, it supports both low-volume clinical runs and rapid commercial scaling under the same validated system.

Locke said: “Adaptive automation represents a mindset shift from fixed lines to fluid manufacturing ecosystems. Flexibility isn’t the energy of quality; it's an enabler of it. By maintaining digital traceability across each change, we ensure that agility strengthens compliance rather than undermining it.

High-value prototyping

Behind this approach is the rise of high-volume prototyping by using production-level precision test concepts early in development.

Running materials and processes under real-world conditions allows engineers to pinpoint pressure points before regulatory submission or scale-up. Adhesives can be tested under sterilisation loads, films can be evaluated for stretch and tolerance, and assembly can be stress tested at manufacturing speeds. This approach accelerates design-for-manufacture (DFM) and design for compliance (DFC) strategies, enabling validation pathways that align with ISO 13485, GMP and MDR requirements.

“High volume prototyping de-risks innovation in the pipeline,” said Locke. “It exposes friction points before they threaten timelines, ensuring that when scale-up happens, it happens with confidence and compliance built in.”

Performance and collaboration drives innovation

In highly regulated industries such as the medical or health sector, predictability is the ultimate performance metric. Every process must be reproducible, every material traceable, every adjustment documented. Adaptive automation supports this by embedding digital feedback loops, inline inspection and real-time process control into the converting environment.

With data integrated directly into quality management systems (QMS), manufacturers can demonstrate compliance while creating a live validation trail that supports continuous regulatory readiness.

Predictability thus becomes a strategic advantage: it aligns manufacturing performance with regulatory timelines, reducing the risk of requalification or process drift as products evolve.

Collaboration and early integration

The most effective manufacturing models now integrate innovators, OEMs and specialist converters at the earliest stage of product design.

This co-development model ensures materials selection, adhesive compatibility and process automation are aligned not only with performance goals, but with compliance and scalability requirements. When development and manufacturing work together from the outset, the result is accelerated scale-up and a reduced validation burden that transforms traditional handovers into a seamless continuum of innovation.

A future built on adaptability

As healthcare becomes more personalised and devices more interconnected, manufacturing systems must match that complexity with adaptability.

The companies that will lead this next era are those that see adaptive, data-driven manufacturing not just as a tool, but as a strategic capability.

Locke concludes: “The goal isn’t simply to design and deliver new products, but to continually evolve how those products can meet the requirements of the healthcare industry. Every advancement in automation and converting brings us closer to a world where innovation flows freely from concept to clinic and adaptive manufacturing is the foundation that makes that possible.”