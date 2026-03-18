Recalibrate or retreat: the end of business-as-usual in biopharma commercialisation

Janice MacLennan, pharma strategy consultant and founder & CEO, Nmblr answers the question: will 2026 signal the end of business-as-usual in biopharma commercialisation?

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Disruption is no longer novel in biopharma; it has become part of the operating environment. Over the last decade, cycles of restructuring, paused hiring, and strategic reprioritisation have trained the industry to view turbulence as temporary; an uncomfortable phase that will, in time, stabilise. That expectation has underpinned many commercial decisions.

The question heading into 2026 is whether that assumption still holds.

Recent data suggests it does not. The past year alone has seen record workforce reductions, affecting organisations across the spectrum, from early-stage biotechs to global pharmaceutical companies. When these cuts are viewed alongside persistent economic headwinds and an increasingly unpredictable policy landscape, the pattern looks less cyclical and more directional.

What is emerging is not a brief contraction, but a recalibration of how biopharma operates. Cost structures are tightening, access to experienced talent is becoming more constrained, and capital is being allocated with greater scrutiny. In this environment, commercial strategies will be judged less on internal alignment and more on their ability to demonstrably influence external behaviour - across customers, markets, and health systems - through far closer coordination across functions and geographies.

The greater risk, however, lies in assuming that established commercial models will remain fit for purpose. Many of today’s assumptions were designed for a more permissive era of growth and investment. Persisting with them in 2026 may prove more damaging than the resource constraints themselves.

At the same time, this moment presents a clear opportunity: to rethink where value is truly generated, to sharpen focus on what matters most to patients and stakeholders, and to rebuild commercial approaches that are resilient under fundamentally different conditions. It is within this context that a set of pivotal shifts will shape how biopharma commercialisation evolves in the year ahead.

A new logic for market prioritisation

For much of the last decade, biopharma commercial strategy has followed a familiar sequence: establish scale in the US, then evaluate international expansion once momentum is secured. As the industry moves through 2026, that sequencing will become increasingly misaligned with reality. Geographic breadth is no longer just about upside; it’s becoming central to risk management and long-term viability.

Performance data already supports this shift. Findings from IQVIA’s Global Launch Excellence analysis point to early, coordinated global planning as a material driver of success, correlating with approximately 30–40% higher adoption in the second-year post-launch. In other words, markets that are considered early tend to perform better when launches are designed with global intent from the outset.

In practice, this means global ambition paired with selective depth. The US and EU5 will remain core “own” markets, while Japan, China, and priority APAC countries will become “must-understand” territories. GCC/MENA and Latin America can no longer sit on the margins of strategic planning.

Crucially, these choices will need to be considered earlier in the development lifecycle. Decisions around direct presence, partnership, or distributor-based models are migrating into Phase II and III planning, as market access frameworks, pricing policy, tariffs, and health system readiness exert growing influence on commercial outcomes. The traditional separation between clinical development and commercial strategy, especially when applied region by region, is becoming progressively harder to defend.

The implication for 2026 is clear: organisations will need a genuinely integrated, cross-regional commercial strategy. One that maintains a dynamic view of priority markets, explicitly defines the thresholds for direct investment, and stress-tests the assumptions most likely to fail under economic or policy pressure. Geographic strategy, in this context, becomes less about expansion sequencing and more about building commercial resilience by design.

From static plan to adaptive strategy

A clear signal emerged from industry sentiment in 2025: more than half of biopharma leaders (56%) acknowledged that the commercial function requires material reinvention, if not wholesale change. That view is not abstract. It reflects the widening gap between legacy commercial constructs, and the constraints organisations now operate under.

Many established commercial models were built for an era of relative abundance. Headcount buffers absorbed inefficiency, delayed traction could be tolerated, and incremental roles were added to hedge against uncertainty. As cost pressure intensifies and tolerance for underperformance narrows, those design assumptions are increasingly misaligned with reality.

This year, commercialisation can no longer be treated as a fixed plan finalised at launch and revisited annually. It must function as a living system. One that evolves in real time and is anchored in shared strategic intent. Success will depend less on isolated functional excellence and more on how effectively teams align around delivering meaningful patient outcomes through coordinated action.

That shift has organisational implications. Commercial strategy can no longer be “owned” by a single function and handed off for execution. Individuals across development, market access, medical, and commercial must understand how their decisions shape adoption and value creation. This is enabled by a common understanding of the patient journey, earlier convergence of evidence, access, and engagement planning, and a consistent narrative that resonates across payers, clinicians, and patients.

Equally important is how decisions are refreshed. High-performing organisations are embedding continuous feedback into their commercial operating rhythm, drawing on real-world evidence, patient insight, and field experience to recalibrate priorities throughout the year, not solely during formal planning cycles.

In practice, this turns commercialisation into a disciplined learning process. Assumptions are made explicit, tested against reality, and refined deliberately. Each adjustment is traced back to a fundamental question: are we enabling the right patients to access and benefit from this therapy in the way the system demands?

When resource allocation equals competitive advantage

We know that 2026 will bring with it tighter teams and less forgiving cost structures, so decisions about resourcing can no longer be framed as downstream execution challenges. They are becoming the central mechanism through which strategy is expressed or indeed undermined.

This shift forces greater discipline at leadership level. Rather than maintaining an expansive catalogue of initiatives that all appear important on paper, executive teams must identify a small number of priorities they are genuinely prepared to back with sustained people, funding, and attention.

Just as critical is intentional omission. Clearly defining which markets, indications, or initiatives are out of scope reduces the hidden tax of partial investment and organisational drag. Without that clarity, teams continue to expend effort preserving optionality that leadership has no intention of fully supporting. In parallel, organisations must pre-agree the conditions under which resources will be reallocated (based on early signals, performance data, or external shifts) rather than waiting for the next formal planning window.

One of the most effective alignment exercises is deceptively simple: assume a further 20% reduction in available capacity and ask which initiatives would still command unwavering support. The resulting discussion often sharpens strategic coherence, not because underlying assets or science have changed, but because people and capital are finally forced into alignment with what the organisation truly values.

Early traction as a strategic gatekeeper

This year, tolerance for slow or ambiguous launches will be materially lower. Assets that do not show convincing early momentum will quickly attract scrutiny, prompting funding reductions, narrowed geographic or indication ambition, external partnering conversations, or, in some cases, exit decisions.

Historical performance patterns reinforce this reality. Evidence indicates that most pharmaceutical products - roughly nine out of ten - do not materially alter their adoption trajectory once the first six months have passed. In that context, early performance is no longer a secondary concern tied to incentive outcomes; it is increasingly decisive in determining both the longevity of teams and the ultimate reach of a therapy.

This does not warrant knee-jerk reactions to short-term fluctuations. It does, however, demand earlier candour. Organisations must be rigorous in assessing whether the signals they are tracking truly predict long-term success: awareness in the right customer segments, access conditions that enable use, and evidence of genuine pull-through. Equally, they must surface where disconnects between medical, market access, field execution, and digital engagement are quietly stalling progress.

Ultimately, the most diagnostic lens is external rather than internal. If launch effectiveness were evaluated primarily through observable customer behaviour, rather than activity metrics or internal milestones, what conclusions would the evidence support?

Building durable commercialisation strategy in an AI age

As artificial intelligence (AI) and automation continue to transform research, development, and core operations, many organisations are recalibrating their workforce profiles. In practice, this often results in the reduction of roles seen as scalable, standardisable, or technologically substitutable.

What is easier to overlook is the downstream strategic exposure this creates. In many organisations, the connective tissue of strategy - key assumptions, trade-offs, and cross-functional rationale - lives primarily in people rather than in systems.

When that logic is embedded in slide decks or retained by a small number of experienced leaders, each round of restructuring strips away part of the strategic coherence behind an asset. Over time, decisions become harder to interpret, priorities lose context, and execution drifts from original intent.

The alternative is a shared and resilient framework. One in which key assumptions are made explicit, risks and options are visible, and decision logic can be understood even as teams change. Such clarity allows new contributors to understand not just what decisions were made, but why.

In a year where reorganisation is likely to be the norm, not the exception, this may determine whether a strategy survives long enough to deliver value - and whether an asset ultimately reaches the patients it was designed to serve.

Creating value for patients

Will 2026 signal the end of business as usual in biopharma commercialisation? Increasingly, the answer appears to be yes.

The shifts now underway point to a clear conclusion: commercial strategy can no longer be treated as a stable blueprint. A leaner industry leaves little tolerance for diffuse ambition or loosely coordinated effort. Geographic reach must be intentional rather than opportunistic. Commercial approaches must adapt beyond launch, not freeze at approval. Decisions on people and capital will expose what leadership truly prioritises, while early launch performance will determine whether assets are sustained, narrowed, or deprioritised. As AI and automation reshape organisations, making strategic logic explicit becomes more essential to maintaining coherence through change.

The unifying theme here is integration. This year, advantage will favour companies that align clinical, access, commercial, and operational decisions early (and realign them as conditions shift) rather than treating them as sequential handoffs.

For leaders, the challenge is no longer simply how to do more with less, but how to make better decisions with less. Those who treat constraint as a forcing function for sharper focus and more coherent execution will not only weather the next phase of industry change, they will help shape how biopharma creates value for patients in the years ahead.