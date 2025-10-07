Elliott Zell, global new product marketing manager for Solventum Bioprocessing Filtration looks at reimagining clarification in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

As the biopharmaceutical market continues to grow, fuelled by the development and commercialisation of novel modalities, there is increasing demand for faster, more efficient manufacturing processes to address global health challenges. This growth requires innovative bioprocessing strategies and novel technologies that can deliver high product yields without compromising quality or safety. The next generation of manufacturing systems must be platformable across modalities (including complex modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs), rapidly scalable up and out, and equipped to efficiently enable the commercialisation of life-saving therapies.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturing relies on engineered cells to express proteins of interest. Because achieving a high product titer is critical, cell density and culture duration are often maximised. This, however, leads to elevated levels of both soluble and insoluble impurities, which must be effectively removed during downstream processes, creating a major barrier to process intensification and simplification.

At the core of this challenge lies an often-overlooked step: clarification. Responsible for removing cells and cellular debris after upstream production, clarification serves as the gateway to downstream purification. Traditionally carried out using centrifugation and depth filtration, these legacy methods rely on density and size-based separation, often resulting in inconsistent product recovery, lack of scalability and process complexity. To overcome these issues, next-generation clarification solutions must address both insoluble and soluble impurities holistically, while enabling scalable, reliable performance across process workflows.

The challenges of modern clarification using legacy clarification approach

The clarification process for biopharmaceuticals has historically faced several challenges. While a centrifuge is effective at separating out bulk cell mass and large particulate matter, it often fails to remove smaller, soluble impurities such as DNA and chromatin complexes. Subsequent clarification steps with depth filtration are also ineffective at removing these submicron impurities which can then be carried over into downstream unit operations. As production requirements increase (e.g., kilograms of mAb or bioreactor volumes scaling from lab to commercial), manufacturers are often faced with transferring processes to new facilities. In these situations, the rigid equipment and process dependencies of centrifuge-based systems frequently create barriers to flexibility and scalability.

Beyond scalability, legacy clarification systems pose additional constraints. Their reliance on natural cellulose-based filters often introduces variability that can impact process reproducibility. As cell densities increase, larger filtration bed volumes are needed, placing pressure on facility footprint and water usage. As cell densities and resulting production scales increase to meet patient demands, clarification solutions must address a broad set of requirements: effective removal of soluble and insoluble impurities, improved step yield, reduced footprint, minimised environmental impact, all while having an improvement on process economics.

Evolution of cell culture clarification technology

To overcome the limitations of traditional clarification, biopharmaceutical manufacturers should look to newer clarification strategies leveraging anion exchange (AEX) fibre chromatography, as it offers an effective, single-step alternative to conventional depth filtration and centrifugation. This approach, which is built into the 3M Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier platform, combines fibre-based anion exchange media to deliver more than 95% product recovery, for superior fluid quality (less than 15 NTU with reduced DNA levels of less than 500 ppb) and scalability from discovery to manufacturing. The ability to remove whole cells and much smaller soluble impurities, like DNA and chromatin-DNA complexes in a single step, reducing the impurities load on the downstream processes for improved process efficiency.

AEX-based technology can enable process intensification by combining multiple unit operations into one. This streamlined approach reduces waste and resource use and increases production output via improved product recovery from the clarification unit operation. They provide linear scalability that enables process scale-up, scale-out, and technology transfer from discovery to manufacturing. This can accelerate process development and simplify manufacturing strategies to improve process economics. These efficiencies collectively support faster speed to market and lower cost of goods — two critical advantages in today’s competitive, resource-constrained environment.

Beyond operational efficiency, the environmental advantages are notable: lower flush requirements help conserve water and energy, aligning with facility sustainability goals. In total, this shift toward chromatographic clarification not only improves clarified fluid

quality and process economics but also aligns with the industry’s broader push for agility, reproducibility and responsible resource use.

Redefining clarification for next-gen biologic manufacturing

The rise of high-value biologics, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other complex modalities, has fundamentally shifted expectations for process performance. These therapies demand higher titers, longer culture durations and greater impurity loads, all of which place an increased strain on legacy filtration methods.

The transition from legacy systems toward modern, chromatographic clarification reflects a broader industry transformation. Manufacturers are seeking not only improved impurity removal, but also scalable solutions that streamline operations, support tech transfer, and reduce cost and environmental burden. Technologies that incorporate AEX fibre chromatography are emerging as a powerful answer to these needs, offering consistent, high-quality performance even at scale, with measurable gains in yield, processing speed and sustainability.

As a critical enabler of downstream success, enhancing clarified material quality upstream helps extend Protein A resin longevity, reduce downstream purification burden, and support more efficient, platformable production workflows. This has significant implications for speed to market, a competitive differentiator in today’s fast-paced therapeutic landscape. As the industry continues to evolve, clarification technologies must keep pace with purpose-built solutions that support the next generation of biologic manufacturing. With fiber chromatography-based innovation, biopharmaceutical companies are better equipped to deliver high-quality therapies quickly, reliably and at scale to meet global demand.