Why the future of single-use bioprocessing depends on environmental accountability

The last two decades have seen single-use technologies (SUTs) move from niche innovation to the backbone of modern biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Their ability to enable rapid changeovers between production runs, combined with the elimination of cross-batch contamination, and reduced capital requirements, has transformed how we produce biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies. Yet, behind these operational gains lies a challenge that is quickly becoming a defining test for our industry: how do we maintain the benefits of single-use while reducing the environmental burden they create?

The turning point for sustainability in bioprocessing

Until recently, discussions about SUTs and sustainability were often confined to side panels at conferences or buried deep in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reports. However, environmental impact is moving to the centre of strategic planning, driven by regulatory scrutiny, corporate commitments, and, perhaps most importantly, an industry-wide recognition that long-term resilience demands responsible resource use.

Single-use systems eliminate the need for high-temperature cleaning processes that consume large volumes of water and energy. They enable manufacturers to pivot quickly in response to demand surges - a critical factor in emergencies such as pandemic response. But they also generate substantial volumes of plastic waste, much of it destined for incineration due to biohazard classification.

The challenge isn’t whether we use SUTs; it’s whether we use them responsibly.

Measuring impact with precision

One of the most important steps towards progress is adopting lifecycle analysis as standard practice. This means evaluating raw material extraction, manufacturing, gamma sterilisation, transport, and end-of-life management - not just one stage in isolation.

Comparative studies, such as those by the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), reveal a nuanced reality. In some scenarios, the elimination of clean-in-place processes reduces overall emissions. In others, especially at large scale or in regions powered by renewable energy, multi-use systems may carry a lower environmental load.

Recognising this complexity allows decision-makers to identify where single-use truly adds value, and where modifications or hybrid models may be more sustainable.

Material innovation: promise and limits

Across the bioprocessing sector, suppliers are exploring bio-based polymers, improved recyclability, and reduced material thickness without compromising performance. Development teams across the industry are exploring these avenues alongside design-for-disassembly approaches that could one day make component recycling far more practical.

But innovation can’t happen in a vacuum. New materials must meet the same rigorous standards for chemical resistance, sterility assurance, and extractables/leachables. Without cross-supply-chain cooperation and clear regulatory pathways, even the best material breakthroughs can stall at pilot stage.

Beyond materials: operational wins

While material science progresses, there are operational efficiencies that can deliver environmental and economic benefits today:

Right-sizing components to avoid material waste.

Reducing packaging volume for lower freight emissions.

Standardising connection types to enable re-use of certain non-product-contact parts.

Digital monitoring systems that extend product life and optimise usage.

These changes may be less headline-grabbing than new polymers, but they can drive meaningful reductions in environmental footprint across global operations.

Collaboration over competition

Sustainability in bioprocessing is not a zero-sum game. Initiatives like BioPhorum’s sustainability programmes are designed to encourage the sharing of pre-competitive insights and the development of best practices in ways that aim to protect commercial interests. Active participation in these forums has underscored a key truth: transparency accelerates innovation. By sharing case studies - successes and failures alike, we create a clearer picture of what works in the real world.

A call to embed sustainability in decision-making

In the biopharmaceutical sector, environmental responsibility is inseparable from the mission to deliver life-changing therapies. The processes behind those therapies should be as sustainable as the products are effective, ensuring that patient needs and environmental stewardship advance together.

SUTs have given our industry flexibility, speed, and safety at a scale unimaginable 20 years ago. The next 20 years will determine whether we can evolve those same systems to meet the equally urgent challenge of sustainability.