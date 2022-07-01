Digital opinion leaders can open new ground for drug development

Nina Levin, VP client success at Within3, discusses the importance of digital opinion leaders for field medical teams and the wider pharma sector.

In the pharma industry, engaging the right key opinion leaders (KOLs) is a key activity for any medical affairs team. Gathering insights from these experts provides the foundation to any drug development process, and this foundation allows companies to develop drugs more efficiently. However, the job of identifying experts and building enduring relationships with them can be difficult for medical affairs teams.

Medical affairs teams rely on tried and tested KOLs who are prominent in the pharmaceutical space. Pharma companies value these well-known experts to provide insights and ensure quality, but occasionally new voices are needed. For instance, an MSL may need the insight of a frontline nurse, someone working in a CRO in Asia, or even a patient who struggles with mobility issues following a specific diagnosis. Often, these individuals provide valuable insight that can potentially streamline the trial process. However, finding and engaging them can be incredibly time-consuming without the right tools.

As medical affairs teams explore new channels and platforms to identify experts beyond the traditional KOL, a new type of expert is emerging - the digital opinion leader (DOL).

DOLs are experts who primarily use digital methods to share scientific information with the goal of educating and engaging their audience. Like traditional KOLs, DOLs are trained in their specialty and, while their methods of communication are often different, the insights they provide are just as valuable. DOLs often have audiences with similar expertise, as well as numerous connections who may also be influencers. As a result, they aren’t just sharing their insight, but they’re also providing benefit through the reach of their shared information, further amplifying the message.

By engaging these digital opinion leaders, medical affairs teams can gain access to broader perspectives within a disease community or area of discussion, increasing the diversity of insights that they gather. As a result, pharma companies are able to approach the drug development process with the most relevant insights available.

Identifying a DOL

Any discussions on the role of social media must include consideration of the negative aspects, including disinformation and misrepresentation. For the pharmaceutical industry, validity, authenticity, and reliability are essential. Thus, medical affairs teams considering engaging DOLs should learn to recognise hallmarks of legitimacy as well as red flags, to ensure the same high standards in drug development.

Importantly, pharma’s new DOLs are different from consumer influencers. Self promotion is not the end goal for them – rather, they are motivated by the desire to promote legitimate information and educate on the science. In fact, many DOLs are simply more traditional KOLs who have spent years advising pharma companies and are now moving into a digital environment. One reason for the increasing presence of DOLs was the lack of in-person peer interaction during the pandemic, which led many KOLs to seek engagement and news on social channels.

In terms of misinformation, DOLs stick to high standards. They will check and promote reputable sources, looking to prioritise the validity of what they share. The standards are not lower simply because the engagement platform has changed.

How to get the best out of DOLs

As a new generation of pharma leaders emerges, engaging digital natives on their terms will be increasingly important. Traditional methods won’t necessarily be set aside, but experts will gravitate to engagement opportunities that offer options, including the chance to contribute via digital means.

Face-to-face engagement will always hold value for medical affairs teams who want to build relationships with experts; however, DOLs can excel in leading or moderating discussions that do occur in virtual venues. Here, their comfort engaging in online environments makes them natural leaders, and discussions can be enhanced as a result.

With this in mind, engaging a new wave of pharma opinion leaders lends itself to virtual engagement. Conversations with opinion leaders still need to be held in a compliant, secure environment, and virtual engagement platforms best facilitate that whilst getting the best out of DOLs.

DOLs are increasingly part of a modern insights gathering strategy. These experts are eager to build their audiences, contribute to scientific narrative, and engage with peers – but they’ll do so in new venues that go beyond traditional conferences and in-person advisory board meetings. It’s important that medical affairs teams plan now to add this new type of expert to their engagement plans.