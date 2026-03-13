From pilot to production: Is AI finally delivering in pharma?

European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer editor, Olivia Friett, discusses the integration of AI in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

× Expand Shutterstock AI Generator

It feels like we’ve been talking about AI in pharma for years now. Every panel discussion, every strategy report, every exhibition floor seems to promise transformation. And while the ambition has certainly been there, I’ve often found myself wondering, beyond the pilot projects, is AI genuinely making a difference where it matters most?

In the early days, much of the excitement centred on drug discovery. Companies in the past have showed us that machine learning could help identify molecules faster and uncover patterns we might otherwise miss. It was compelling, and more importantly, it proved the concept.

But pharma is not built on concepts. It’s built on systems, regulation, scale, and repeatability.

What feels different now is that AI is beginning to move beyond the innovation lab and into day-to-day operations. In manufacturing, predictive analytics are helping teams anticipate maintenance issues before they cause downtime. Digital twins are allowing facilities to test process adjustments virtually before implementing them on the production line. Quality teams are using data models to spot deviations earlier and respond faster. These aren’t flashy headlines, but they are meaningful improvements.

What’s equally important is what this means for competitiveness. In a market shaped by cost pressures, supply chain volatility, and faster development expectations, incremental efficiency is no small gain. AI-driven demand forecasting is helping reduce excess inventory. Data integration across R&D and manufacturing is shortening feedback loops. Even small improvements in yield, cycle time, or deviation management can translate into significant financial and operational impact at scale.

In that sense, AI isn’t just a scientific tool - it’s becoming a strategic lever. The companies that move beyond experimentation and commit to integration are likely to be the ones that see measurable returns, not just promising demonstrations.

Of course, embedding AI into a regulated industry comes with responsibility. Questions around validation, data integrity, and oversight cannot be afterthoughts. Regulators including the FDA and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency are increasingly focused on how AI-driven systems are assessed and governed. And rightly so. Innovation in pharma must always sit alongside patient safety and compliance.

What strikes me most, though, is the cultural shift. AI is no longer being framed as a futuristic extra, it’s starting to look more like infrastructure. That means investment in data foundations, upskilling teams, and leadership that sees digital transformation as long-term strategy rather than short-term trend.

So, is AI finally delivering? Perhaps not in the dramatic, overnight way some predicted. But quietly, steadily, and operationally - yes. And maybe that’s the real sign of progress. When AI stops being the headline and starts becoming part of how we simply do things better, we’ll know the shift from pilot to production is truly underway.