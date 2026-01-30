How pharma can earn trust in the age of AI

Erik Janssen, Global Digital Care Transformation lead at UCB, examines how pharma can drive ethical AI adoption in healthcare, grounding innovation in trust, transparency, and collaborative partnerships to improve patient outcomes.

× Expand Shutterstock - ART STOCK CREATIVE

Digital innovation in healthcare is accelerating, and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly expected to set the standard for how AI is used responsibly in clinical practice. While we are beginning to see beneficial uses of AI in healthcare, the question now is how clinicians can integrate it in ways that build trust, protect patient safety, and support better outcomes.

AI is not a replacement for human care; it is a tool that, when used well, can enhance clinical judgement and consistency. As adoption accelerates, clinicians face growing pressure to upskill and embed AI into everyday workflows.

At UCB, we have experienced this shift firsthand, developing digital care solutions at scale and learning where AI delivers value and where it introduces risk. These experiences have shaped a set of practical insights into how AI can be deployed ethically and effectively, with clinicians and patients at the centre.

Prioritise transparency and explainability

AI works best when it supports, rather than replaces, clinical judgement. Its strength lies in handling complexity at scale, processing large datasets, identifying patterns, and surfacing potential anomalies, while responsibility for decisions remains firmly with clinicians. This balance helps preserve trust and ensures empathy stays at the centre of patient care.

When applied thoughtfully, clinicians and healthcare systems can adopt AI solutions to relieve administrative burden, supporting tasks such as documentation, summarising clinical notes, or triage, allowing clinicians to spend more time on meaningful, face-to-face care. This value is only realised when AI systems are designed and selected with strong ethical foundations, including fairness, bias mitigation, privacy protection, and clear accountability.

Where does the real friction lie?

The promise of AI in healthcare is compelling, but the path to adoption is far from frictionless. Clinicians cannot simply “switch on” innovation; they depend on health systems to invest in the infrastructure, software and hardware, that makes AI integration feasible.

Beyond technology, the real challenge is cultural and operational. How does the healthcare industry co-create solutions with clinicians and patients that embed AI seamlessly into care pathways, freeing up time for what matters most, the human connection and better outcomes?

Before AI is introduced into patient interactions, clinicians need to be able to explain how a tool works, where its limitations lie, and why it is being used. Clarity is essential to building confidence; opaque systems risk undermining trust.

True progress demands collaboration - by designing with clinicians and patients at the centre, together with healthcare systems we can ensure AI solutions fit naturally into workflows, uphold safety standards, and deliver measurable improvements.

Collaborate to embed evidence-based technology

At UCB, our Digital Care Transformation team has learned that embedding evidence-based technology into every stage of innovation is critical to achieving meaningful, patient-centred care. Our focus is on partnerships that leverage data, monitoring, and AI to enable earlier detection and more confident clinical decisions.

In rare and complex conditions, delays in diagnosis can have devastating consequences. Lennox–Gastaut syndrome (LGS), for example, is notoriously difficult to diagnose due to evolving symptoms and fragmented patient histories.

In partnership with Clouds of Care and Allos AI, UCB is analysing early electroencephalography (EEG) markers and medical history records to support earlier identification. Data analysis is underway, with results expected later this year, opening the potential to integrate these insights into clinical workflows, enabling more timely and confident diagnosis.

Delayed diagnosis also presents serious risks for people living with myasthenia gravis (MG), particularly in underserved populations where access to specialist care may be limited. To address this, UCB is collaborating with Huma on HumaMG, a digital platform that enables patients to track symptoms, access education, and share real-time data with their care teams.

By making patient experiences visible between consultations, the platform supports more proactive and personalised care. Plans are now underway to expand to additional neurology centres and integrate AI models for objective symptom measurement, helping to close critical gaps in disease control.

Build trust at scale

These examples highlight a broader truth. As AI becomes embedded in clinical practice, responsibility and trust determine whether it delivers real patient value. Achieving this requires deep collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem, bringing together clinicians, patients, regulators, healthcare systems and technology partners to ensure innovation serves people first.

AI can support earlier diagnosis and more confident decision-making, but trust must be built collectively. Evidence-based integration is essential, supported by peer-reviewed research, rigorous validation, and bias mitigation embedded from the outset.

But while evidence-based approaches to collaboration are a necessary starting point, an increasing concern within the healthcare sphere is whether they are fit for purpose with current non-deterministic, fast changing systems. We approach this challenge with full

transparency, being clear about the value creation for each stakeholder, while ensuring inclusion at every stage of development and minimising risk.

When guardrails are designed in partnership, AI strengthens clinical judgement rather than undermining it. AI does not only change technology; it reshapes workflows, decision-making, and organisational culture. Early engagement with regulators and standards bodies is therefore critical. At UCB, collaboration with organisations such as the Digital Medicine Society and alignment with frameworks including the FDA’s Good Machine Learning Practice and WHO ethics guidelines help ensure innovation progresses safely and responsibly.

Transparent systems, tested across diverse populations and governed by clear ethical principles, are essential to preventing bias and reinforcing equity in care. With robust governance and shared responsibility, AI can accelerate diagnosis, personalise treatment, and give patients what matters most, the human connection at the heart of medicine.