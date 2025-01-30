Q&A: Merck launches platform to tackle issues of counterfeiting

After Merck announced the launch of a beta version of M-Trust, a secure cyber-physical trust platform, created to help solve the growing issues of product safety, traceability and counterfeiting, EPM asked James Kugler, CEO of EMD Digital and chief digital officer, Merck some follow-ups questions to learn more.

1. How does the platform differentiate itself from existing traceability and quality assurance solutions?

The M-Trust platform is a first-to-market, secure cyber-physical trust platform that enables organisations to improve product quality and authenticity across their value chains by immutably linking the physical and digital worlds.

The M-Trust Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a uniquely comprehensive approach to cyber-physical trust. Our portfolio includes software that can be easily integrated into existing workflows and processes, crypto anchors adaptable to different security needs, and corresponding hardware.

As processes become increasingly digitalised and executed entirely by machines, it is crucial to ensure reliable and secure object identification. We differentiate our solution through our extensive portfolio of over 150 patents, with 14 additional patents pending, which allow us to secure the connection between the physical and digital worlds, ensuring trust and authenticity.

For instance, to identify objects in the physical world, we utilise our “Crypto-Chemicals and Crypto-Objects” patents, which enable machines to create secure identities based on the characteristics of those objects. This can be achieved through secure pigments, physical unclonable functions (PUFs), or even machine learning for image recognition.

To ensure a secure connection in the digital world, we employ the “Hash-Entropy-Enhancement” patent. This invention allows us to generate reproducible, collision-resistant hashes from the fingerprint of an anchor. To enhance robustness, ease of use, and security, key features of the physical object—such as ambient information like temperature, pressure, time, and location—can now be integrated into the hash input transferred to a digital twin.

Our patented anchoring technology securely binds a physical object to its digital twin. This process ensures that both representations of the object—the physical and the digital—remain in sync and are tamper-proof. M-Trust utilises collision-resistant hash functions to derive the digital twin from the unique physical characteristics of the object.

2. Can you elaborate on the role of Web 3.0 technologies in enabling the functionality of the platform?

The M-Trust technology creates a framework for machine-to-machine trust in quality control. Machines can use the platform to communicate and verify information about product quality, streamlining operations and minimising human error.

The platform is powered by Web 3.0 technology, which can be used to foster trust across supply chains by ensuring all parties have access the same, verifiable information.

The platform uses various crypto anchor technologies to link physical products to their digital identities. These anchors provide authentication and verification of products throughout the supply chain. This approach, which combines software and hardware elements, helps prevent counterfeiting and ensures the correct product is linked with the appropriate data.

The platform also enables customers to integrate product authenticity into their systems which can comprise of ‘smart contracts’, used to verify data authenticity and automate agreements within the value chain.

Whilst Web 3.0 technology has yet to realise its full potential, it is still considered by many to be the future of the internet. Our M-Trust technology is future-ready, for future-focused companies. As Web 3.0 technology advances, the M-Trust portfolio will be essential for enabling machines to match human capabilities in managing and controlling quality and enabling the creation of data-driven business opportunities. We envisage that our platform will act as a crucial building block for organisations to build tomorrow’s disruptive new business models, such as Pay-Per-Part or Pay-Per-Performance.

3. How scalable is M-Trust for small to mid-sized businesses compared to larger enterprises?

The M-Trust portfolio is designed as a modular platform, allowing businesses of all different sizes and complexities to tailor to their specific needs. The comprehensive suite of software and hardware makes it easy for SME businesses to select the elements of the product portfolio that fit their business requirements – from use of the product Console alone, to the creation of digital twins for enhanced for enhanced product security.

4. What training or support will Merck provide to help organisations transition to this platform?

The M-Trust portfolio includes a developer kit featuring software developer kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs) for easy integration into existing workflows. We also have a dedicated developer site where users can learn the fundamentals of cyber‑physical trust. The site also offers comprehensive technical documentation, such as quick start guides and tutorials designed to assist in harnessing the full potential of our patented technologies for creating and accessing cyber physically trusted digital twins. We also offer intuitive guidance within the Console’s user interface.

A representative from our team will also assist users with any questions they may have, at any time, ensuring a smooth implementation process.

5. How does M-Trust address evolving regulatory requirements?

The M-Trust platform is designed to adapt to evolving technologies and regulatory requirements, such as the EU Digital Product Passport. Our technology not only meets current compliance standards but also empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape, ensuring they remain competitive and trustworthy in the eyes of consumers and regulators alike.

6. How will Merck handle feedback from beta users to refine the platform before general availability?

We are launching the M-Trust platform in beta to offer users an exclusive early invite to be part of our exciting new product’s journey. Customer feedback received in this phase will be used to help shape the product offering now and for the future.

7. What is the timeline for transitioning from beta to full market release?

Updates on the general availability of the M-Trust platform will be provided in due course. Right now, we’re focused on gathering customer feedback in the beta phase to further shape our offering.

8. What does Merck hope to achieve with this launch in terms of advancing the industry as a whole?

At Merck, we have spent many years developing the M-Trust technology because we see the critical role that cyber-physical security can play in serving highly regulated industries.

Manufacturers now face unprecedented challenges. Increasingly unpredictable supply chains, counterfeit threats, and product quality issues all pose significant threats, particularly in highly regulated industries.

As quality control expectations grow and regulations become more stringent, companies must remain in step. Now is the time to move away from traditional manual processes to more reliable digital frameworks; cyber-physical trust enables this digitalisation.

By integrating physical and digital security, our M-Trust technology can provide users with the trust necessary to manage access to reliable data at each stage of their value chains.

We are extremely proud to be launching this first-of-its kind cyber-physical platform and, in doing so, providing a new solution to help businesses address the growing issues of product safety, traceability and counterfeiting.