Enhancing drug delivery: Innovation for the future

Beth Tran, global business manager, CR Excipients, Colorcon, explains how innovations in controlled release systems, film coatings and functional excipients are driving the future of drug delivery.

The effectiveness of drug delivery systems is pivotal in improving patient outcomes, enhancing drug efficacy, and increasing adherence to treatment. The complexity of today’s medications has raised the stakes for pharmaceutical companies, making innovation in drug delivery a key focus. At its core, effective drug delivery ensures the right amount of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is delivered at the right time, to the right location in the body, while minimising side effects.

Drug delivery encompasses a variety of methods, from the traditional oral tablets to more advanced systems. The challenge lies in optimising these systems to ensure that the API reaches its intended target in a controlled, reliable manner. As such, innovations in controlled release, film coatings, functional excipients and desiccant packaging are leading the way in addressing these challenges.

The power of controlled release systems

Controlled release technologies have reshaped how medications are delivered. By gradually releasing the API over an extended period, these systems provide a more consistent therapeutic effect, reducing the frequency of dosing. This not only improves the patient's experience but also enhances treatment adherence—a critical factor in chronic conditions.

At Colorcon, we have taken a leading role in advancing controlled release systems through our Corelease product line. Corelease technologies are engineered to simplify drug development and manufacturing processes, offering precise control over the release profile of APIs. This precision ensures that the drug maintains its efficacy over time while minimising adverse effects.

With over 60 years of innovation, Colorcon’s dedication to controlled release technology helps pharmaceutical companies accelerate product development and improve the performance of their products. These systems allow for more efficient manufacturing processes, reducing the complexity and cost of bringing new drugs to market.

The role of film coatings and excipients

Film coatings play a vital role in pharmaceutical drug delivery. They protect the drug from environmental factors and can be customised to meet regulatory requirements. At Colorcon, we offer a range of film coatings that allow companies to design tablets with unique branding while enhancing their functionality. Our coatings are also formulated to provide a superior patient experience, with improved swallowability and taste masking, when needed.

In addition to coatings, functional excipients are critical to ensuring the drug product is manufacturable and stable. Excipients support the API by improving solubility, enhancing bioavailability, and contributing to the overall effectiveness of the drug. Our excipients are backed by comprehensive application data, helping pharmaceutical companies streamline development and create robust, high-quality products.

The future of drug delivery

As the pharmaceutical landscape evolves, the demand for innovative drug delivery systems will only grow. Pharmaceutical companies must navigate regulatory hurdles, patient preferences, and the need for greater efficiency. At Colorcon, we are committed to helping our partners overcome these challenges by providing reliable, high-performance solutions that transform drug development and delivery.

By focusing on controlled release technologies, advanced film coatings, functional excipients and desiccant packaging, we empower pharmaceutical companies to optimise their drug delivery strategies, drive manufacturing efficiency and ultimately improve patient outcomes.